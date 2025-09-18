Blood Collection Market to Reach USD 14.6 Bn by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% | Transparency Market Research

Blood Collection

Increasing demand for blood products, rising participation in blood donation, and growing technological advancements are fueling market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global blood collection market is poised for robust growth in the coming decade. Valued at US$ 7.4 billion in 2024, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2035, surpassing US$ 14.6 billion by 2035. Key drivers include the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the increasing demand for blood and blood components in medical procedures, and the development of advanced and minimally invasive blood collection technologies.Government initiatives to promote blood donation, strict regulatory standards to ensure safety, and the growing adoption of automated collection methods are shaping market expansion. With advancements in diagnostic testing and point-of-care solutions, blood collection is becoming more patient-friendly, efficient, and reliable.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Market OverviewThe blood collection market comprises a wide range of devices and procedures essential for diagnostics, transfusions, and research. Major products include blood collection needles and syringes, tubes, lancets, and blood bags. Collection can be performed manually or through automated methods, depending on the setting and purpose.Venous blood collection remains the most widely used method, favored for its accuracy, reliability, and ability to obtain larger sample volumes. Meanwhile, capillary blood collection is gaining traction in point-of-care and minimally invasive applications, particularly for wellness checks, home diagnostics, and chronic disease monitoring.Technological innovations such as vacuum blood collection systems, fingertip sampling devices, and microneedles are enhancing patient comfort, reducing infection risk, and ensuring sample integrity. The growing role of point-of-care testing has transformed diagnostic pathways by enabling early detection and treatment.Analysts’ ViewpointAccording to analysts at Transparency Market Research, the blood collection market is set for consistent growth through 2035. The industry benefits from the dual forces of medical advancement and public awareness. Chronic disease prevalence and the rising volume of surgical procedures continue to increase the need for blood components such as plasma, platelets, and red blood cells.The growing popularity of minimally invasive techniques, together with AI-enabled diagnostic platforms and telemedicine integration, is reshaping the sector. Manufacturers are innovating with devices designed for safety, convenience, and efficiency, such as fingertip-based collection systems and self-use devices. However, affordability and accessibility remain concerns in emerging markets, where awareness and infrastructure lag behind advanced economies.Key Drivers of Market GrowthGrowing Demand for Blood ProductsRising cases of chronic illnesses, trauma, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases are pushing demand for safe and compatible blood products. Increased surgical interventions and the growing geriatric population further necessitate efficient blood collection systems. Advanced storage and preservation technologies have improved the availability and usability of blood components across healthcare facilities.Rising Awareness and Participation in Blood DonationPublic health campaigns, NGO initiatives, and social media outreach have normalized and promoted blood donation, transforming it into a mainstream civic practice. More frequent community-based donation drives and government programs are leading to higher participation, ensuring a steady supply of blood for hospitals, diagnostics, and research.Technological Advancements in Collection MethodsInnovations such as automated blood collection devices, microneedles, and vacuum-assisted systems are enhancing efficiency, safety, and user experience. These technologies reduce contamination risk, improve sample purity, and streamline the workflow in diagnostic and hospital settings.Segment AnalysisBy Product Type:Blood Collection Needles and SyringesBlood Collection TubesBlood Collection LancetsBlood BagsOthers (e.g., blood culture bottles)By Collection Method:AutomatedManualBy Application:Disease Diagnosis & Management (including infectious and chronic diseases)Drug and Alcohol TestingMedication ManagementSpecimen Validation TestingPain and Rehabilitation ManagementOthers (including metabolomics and thyroid testing)By Blood Collection Site:Venous (leading segment)CapillaryBy End-user:HospitalsDiagnostic CentersBlood BanksOthers (specialized labs and research institutions)Regional InsightsNorth America: Dominates the global blood collection market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and strict regulatory frameworks ensuring quality and safety.Europe: Strong adoption driven by rising demand for diagnostics, well-established healthcare systems, and consistent investment in blood banking infrastructure.Asia Pacific: Expected to witness rapid growth due to rising healthcare expenditure, large population base, and increased awareness of blood donation in countries like China, India, and Japan.Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Emerging regions with increasing adoption, though limited by awareness gaps and affordability challenges.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe competitive landscape of the blood collection market is characterized by R&D investments, product innovation, and partnerships. Key players include:Abbott LaboratoriesBecton, Dickinson and CompanyTerumo Corp.Medtronic PlcQiagenFL Medical s.r.l.Greiner Holding AGHaemonetics Corp.Sarstedt AG & Co.ICU Medical, Inc.CML BiotechSB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC.Mitra Industries Private LimitedThese companies are focusing on introducing automated, minimally invasive, and patient-friendly solutions to address evolving healthcare needs.Recent DevelopmentsMarch 2025: BD and Babson Diagnostics reported that fingertip capillary blood tests can match the accuracy of venous draws for wellness and chronic disease checks.March 2025: Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories and Tasso Inc. formed a joint venture to distribute on-demand blood collection devices in Japan, targeting telemedicine, self-care, and preventative medicine markets.Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities: Adoption of point-of-care and home-based collection, expansion into emerging markets, digital integration with telemedicine, and rising global donation campaigns.Challenges: High costs of advanced devices, disparities in healthcare infrastructure, and limited awareness in low-income regions.Market TrendsIntegration of minimally invasive and wearable technologiesExpansion of point-of-care and self-use blood collection solutionsAdoption of AI and IoT for enhanced diagnostic reliabilityGrowth in venous blood collection supported by improved access devicesFuture OutlookThe blood collection market is expected to grow steadily through 2035, driven by technological innovation, increased donation awareness, and the expanding need for safe blood transfusions. Venous blood collection will remain the dominant method, while minimally invasive and automated solutions are likely to gain momentum. Growth will be supported by:Rising prevalence of chronic illnessesIncreasing demand for diagnostic testing and transfusionsGrowing government and NGO awareness campaignsTechnological advancements in automated and patient-friendly devicesWhy Buy This Report?Market size forecasts and CAGR through 2035In-depth segmentation by product, collection method, site, end-user, and regionProfiles of major market players, with analysis of portfolios and strategiesRegional growth insights with opportunities and challengesEmerging trends and technological innovationsExplore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:Self-sampling Blood Collection and Storage Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/selfsampling-blood-collection-and-storage-device-market.html Blood Testing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blood-testing-market.html Clinical Laboratory Services Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/clinical-laboratory-services-market-report.html Cord Blood Banking Services Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cord-blood-banking-services.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants uses proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.