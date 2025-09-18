Gershman Mortgage’s Fairlen Browning Selected for Leadership Clarksville 2026 Class

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman's Fairlen Browning

Community-focused leader joins esteemed program as company marks multiple 2025 achievements.

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage proudly announces that Fairlen Browning, Senior Loan Officer (NMLS# 156660), has been named to the Leadership Clarksville Class of 2026, a distinguished program that develops and connects community leaders across Montgomery County. The honor comes during a milestone year for Gershman Mortgage, which celebrated 14 loan officers recognized in Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Originators rankings and received the USDA 2025 Underwriting Quality Champion Award for excellence in rural lending.Founded in 1987, Leadership Clarksville brings together professionals from diverse fields—education, business, healthcare, military, public service, the arts, and the nonprofit sector—to strengthen civic engagement and build meaningful connections. The program’s goals include building channels of communication among leaders, connecting them with community issues, equipping participants with insights rather than prescriptive solutions, and engaging citizens in a non-partisan manner.“I got my professional start working at Pioneer Military Loans. When they went out of business, I had a friend who worked at Navy Federal Credit Union, who thought I would be perfect as a mortgage loan officer. I applied to try it out and fell in love! That was 14 years ago!” Fairlen started with Gershman Mortgage in 2024 and, in her words, “I’m so happy to be here – it’s nice to have finally found my people.”Browning began her career in the mortgage industry more than 14 years ago, starting with Pioneer Military Loans before transitioning into mortgage lending. After joining Gershman Mortgage in 2024, she quickly became a key member of the Clarksville branch , known for her dedication, professionalism, and heartfelt approach to serving clients and supporting colleagues.“I’m so proud of Fairlen for being appointed to Leadership Clarksville! She’s such an important part of our team, always positive, supportive, and there with a solution to any problem. I can’t wait to see the great things she’ll do for the Clarksville community!” Shannon Stewart, Senior Loan Officer.Browning’s appointment reflects Gershman Mortgage’s ongoing commitment to growing leaders who embody the company’s values of honesty, integrity, entrepreneurial spirit, and putting customers first. It also underscores a year of strong performance and recognition for the firm at large—including industry-wide acknowledgment in Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Originators and a national USDA quality award recognizing underwriting excellence and consistent support for rural homebuyers.Clarksville Team & Community PresenceGershman’s Clarksville office serves Montgomery County and surrounding communities with a team-oriented approach to guidance and lending. The branch was recognized as Best of Clarksville (2024)—a testament to its deep local ties—and continues to invest time and expertise back into the community through leadership development and client education.About Gershman Mortgage – Clarksville, TNGershman Mortgage is a locally rooted lender with a national presence, serving families and communities since 1955. The Clarksville branch, located at 2150 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite 8, Clarksville, TN 37040, offers a full range of mortgage solutions to meet the needs of first-time buyers, growing families, and longtime homeowners. Contact by calling 931-413-9300 or by visiting their website. Your local Clarksville team includes Mia Lindsey, Shannon Stewart, Candace Wilson, Fairlen Browning, Kennie Robinson, Yhanee Panjapattanapong, Bonita Cash, Krystyn Smink, and Tammie Bradley—professionals who combine expertise with personal care to guide clients through every step of the homeownership journey. (Additional team profiles, including Azuree Browning and La’Keita Parker-Smith, are available on the Gershman website.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.