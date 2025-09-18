RegulatingAI Welcomes MEP Brando Benifei: Strengthening Transatlantic Dialogue on AI and Trade

RegulatingAI RegulatingAI was honored to host Member of the European Parliament Brando Benifei Sanjay Puri, President, RegulatingAI with MEP Brando Benifei at the European Parliament Liaison Office in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegulatingAI was honored to host Member of the European Parliament Brando Benifei , a principal architect of the EU’s landmark Artificial Intelligence Act, during his U.S. delegation visit. His perspective is pivotal as Washington and Brussels navigate the complex intersection of technology, trade and global standards.“This is a regulation to put a set of rules for products to enter our market, which means that it regulates the developers everywhere in the world—in the U.S., in China, in Japan, in the EU—so that together we set global standards for safe and trustworthy AI,” Benifei told our audience.In a wide-ranging conversation, Benifei underscored that the EU’s approach is not about protectionism but about building a shared framework for innovation and consumer protection. He pointed to the AI Act’s emphasis on real-world use cases and product-safety principles, explaining that the goal is “...anchoring legislation to reality and actual situations already happening with the usage of AI”.For our listeners—policy leaders, industry executives and technologists—the dialogue highlighted how AI regulation is inseparable from the future of trade. As Benifei noted, Europe’s rules will inevitably shape the choices of developers worldwide and influence how transatlantic partners coordinate on market access, energy sustainability, and ethical AI deployment.“I’m happy as a European to be less competitive on something, but to have certain goods or values that are respected based on a specific set of values that we have,” he added, stressing that innovation must align with democratic principles.Hosting MEP Benifei exemplifies the RegulatingAI’s mission: to bring together global policymakers and thought leaders for frank, forward-looking discussions that bridge regulatory philosophies and encourage cooperative governance. His insights help chart a path where the United States and the European Union can jointly shape the standards that will guide artificial intelligence—and the trade flows it enables—for decades to ​come.

