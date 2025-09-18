Miami Author Kevin Najafi Launches GPS to Success System™ to Guide Everyday People to Wealth Building

Author and educator empowers individuals worldwide with insider strategies for acquiring businesses and real estate with little to no money down.

Financial freedom shouldn’t be a mystery. With, GPS to Success System™, I give everyday people the tools to pursue ownership with confidence.” — Kevin Najafi

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, educator, and author Kevin Najafi today announced the launch of his GPS to Success System™, a step-by-step framework designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs and investors acquire businesses and real estate, even with zero or limited capital.

Najafi, who actively builds and operates businesses while educating others, developed the system after seeing how many motivated individuals lacked access to insider knowledge typically reserved for the wealthy. His book, Every Dollar Is a Soldier: GPS to Success, serves as the cornerstone of this practical roadmap.

The GPS to Success System is not just theory, Najafi explained. It’s a proven methodology that combines mindset, marketing, and acquisitions into a clear, repeatable process. Whether you have $1,000 or $100,000, you can start learning the exact steps to secure ownership opportunities.

The framework emphasizes three pillars:

Mindset and Strategy: Developing the right approach to wealth creation and disciplined execution.

Marketing and Positioning: Learning how to attract and structure deals.

Acquisitions: Practical methods for securing businesses and properties, often with little or no money down.

Unlike generic motivational content, Najafi’s approach is rooted in practical application and real-world deal-making. His focus is on making business and real estate acquisition accessible, understandable, and actionable for everyday people, whether they are just starting out or already have investment experience.

Through workshops, online education, and his growing professional community, Najafi equips individuals with the confidence and tools to pursue financial freedom responsibly. His philosophy is grounded in empowerment: providing everyday people with strategies typically only accessible to high-net-worth individuals.

Najafi’s educational content and consulting services are now available globally, with Miami serving as the headquarters for his growing platform. Aspiring entrepreneurs, media professionals, and event organizers can connect with him directly for collaboration, speaking engagements, or enrollment in his programs.

About Kevin Najafi

Kevin Najafi is an entrepreneur, educator, and author of Every Dollar Is a Soldier: GPS to Success. As the founder of the GPS to Success System™, he equips aspiring business owners and investors with practical, experience-based strategies for acquiring businesses and real estate. Based in Miami, Florida, Najafi combines operator credibility with a passion for education, offering accessible pathways to ownership worldwide.



