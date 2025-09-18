The Nurturing Nook Earns Prestigious NAEYC Accreditation, Demonstrating Commitment to Safety, Trust, and Excellence

The entrance of 8647 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI 53217

Only 2% of Wisconsin Child Care Programs Hold This Accreditation, and The Nurturing Nook Joins Them.

FOX POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurturing Nook team is proud to announce that its Fox Point location has officially earned Accreditation+ from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a nationally recognized mark of quality in early childhood education. Fewer than 10 percent of programs nationwide achieve this designation.

NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous, research-based process that evaluates programs against 10 comprehensive standards, including curriculum, teaching practices, family engagement, leadership, and health and safety. The Accreditation+ designation is the highest accountability tier, including mandatory site visits, ongoing review, and additional quality benchmarks. By meeting these standards, The Nurturing Nook team has demonstrated its commitment to creating a safe, nurturing, and developmentally enriching environment for young children.

“Achieving NAEYC Accreditation+ is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Regional Director, Sam Kwasniewicz. “With over 4,600 regulated childcare programs in Wisconsin and only about 2% meeting this rigorous standard, this recognition affirms our commitment to the highest levels of safety, accountability, and care. Families trust us with their children every day, and we’re proud to be among the few programs in the state recognized for going above and beyond. Thank you to our wonderful community for your trust and support—this achievement belongs to all of us.”

Accredited programs also commit to continuous quality improvement, ensuring teachers receive ongoing professional development and families remain engaged partners in their child’s growth. This builds upon The Nurturing Nook: Generations location winning the 2025 Quality Business Aware for the Best Child Care in Milwaukee.

What this means for families at The Nurturing Nook:

- A mark of quality: Assurance that the program meets national standards of excellence.

- Safe and supportive environments: Classrooms designed to nurture children’s health, well-being, and development.

- Well-trained staff: Teachers engaged in ongoing training and professional development.

- Positive family partnerships: Open communication and strong collaboration with families.

The Nurturing Nook’s three locations stand as a staple of high-quality early learning and care across the greater Milwaukee area.

For more information about The Nurturing Nook, visit www.thenurturingnook.com. To learn more about NAEYC Accreditation, visit www.naeyc.org/accreditation.

