ISOSET Celebrates Historic Educational Breakthrough as 9-Year-Old Girl Passes French Baccalauréat

PARIS, FRANCE, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISOSET is pleased to announce that a 9-year-old girl has successfully passed the French baccalauréat, earning a perfect 20/20 score on her oral exam. This record-breaking achievement, made possible through ISOSET’s pioneering methodology, not only highlights the organization’s commitment to transforming education but also reflects a broader pattern of exceptional outcomes.Over the past decade, ISOSET has consistently guided students to remarkable milestones, including children passing the baccalauréat as early as 12 and 14, teenagers completing multiple master’s degrees before turning 16, and a student defending a PhD at just 17 years old. Currently, two doctoral theses are being pursued by students aged 16 and 18, further underscoring the method’s lasting impact and reliability.Central to this success is ISOSET’s philosophy of limiting academic study to a maximum of two hours per day. By maintaining a balance between rigorous academics, social engagement, leisure, and artistic or athletic pursuits, ISOSET fosters well-rounded development. According to family members of the recent 9-year-old graduate, the approach prevents stress while encouraging confidence, resilience, and public-speaking skills far beyond their years. “At that age, they don’t even know what stress is,” shared one relative, emphasizing how the program creates not only top-performing students but also happy and grounded children.Beyond early achievement, ISOSET has expanded its reach across three major domains: youth education programs designed around its accelerated learning methods, public IT training described by participants as “life-changing career accelerators,” and professional corporate training in areas such as information systems and project management. Each branch adheres to ISOSET’s core values of efficiency, personalized pedagogy, and close mentorship.Despite growing international attention and offers to expand abroad, ISOSET remains firmly rooted in France. This decision underscores its commitment to establishing a world-class educational model that continues to inspire students of all ages, from early learners to adult professionals seeking career transformation.“Education should never be reduced to hours of pressure and repetition,” said Hugo Sbai of ISOSET. “Our results show that children and adults alike can thrive academically and personally when balance and innovation are at the heart of learning.”For more information, please visit https://isoset.fr About ISOSETFounded 17 years ago in Paris, ISOSET has become a leader in innovative education and professional training. The organization blends academic rigor with personalized teaching and life balance, helping children achieve extraordinary milestones while also equipping adults with transformative career skills. ISOSET’s programs span youth education, IT training, and corporate development, reflecting its mission to redefine learning for the modern era.

