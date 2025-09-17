AUDIENCE: Consumer, Health Care Professional, Pediatrics, Family Practice, Neurology

ISSUE: The FDA is warning retailers and consumers not to sell or use certain imported cookware that may leach significant levels of lead (Pb) into food. Some types of imported cookware products made from aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium have been tested by FDA and state partners and found to leach lead into food when used for cooking, thereby making food unsafe. Young children, women of child-bearing age, and those who are breastfeeding may be at higher risk for potential adverse events after eating food cooked using these products.

BACKGROUND: Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, and there is no known safe level of exposure to lead. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children and fetuses. Consuming food with elevated lead levels can contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood. Children and babies are more susceptible to lead toxicity due to their smaller body size, metabolism, and rapid growth. At low levels, children may not have obvious symptoms but can still experience trouble learning, low IQ, and behavior changes. At higher levels of lead exposure, people may experience fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting or neurologic changes.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Consumers should check their homes for the products listed on the alert and throw away any cookware that may be able to leach lead into food when used for cooking or food storage. Do not donate or refurbish this cookware.

Consumers who have concerns about lead exposure or elevated levels of lead should contact their health care provider.

[9/12/2025 - Safety Communication - FDA]