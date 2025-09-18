CAIO Connect with Ajay Gupta: Reinventing DMV & Government Services Through AI

CAIO Connect Podcast Ajay Gupta on Building the World's Most Advanced Mobile Driver's License Program Using AI

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Ajay Gupta talks about how California is leading with AI, digital identity, and citizen-first innovation.

We are not just talking about innovation- we’re doing it. Some things may fail, but that’s part of progress.” — Ajay Gupta

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CAIO Connect Podcast, presented by Sanjay Puri , recently featured Ajay Gupta , State of California Chief Digital Transformation Officer, for a broad discussion on government services and the future of AI.Gupta, who was hired by the Governor's Office to transform the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), has overseen one of the most far-reaching public sector technology transformations in the country. With more than 25 years of experience as an enterprise architect, consultant, and technology executive, he has transformed the DMV into a world model for how AI and innovation can create genuine public value.Gupta started his career in the private sector with companies such as Deloitte and KPMG before joining California's government six years ago. He was challenged to modernise DMV services for the opportunity to directly influence citizen experiences."The government has a reputation for moving slowly," Gupta said. "But my experience has been the opposite. The pace of change has been faster than I anticipated, particularly through the pandemic."California DMV has embraced AI in fraud detection, document processing, scheduling, and customer service. But Gupta highlights that technology should be following business requirements."We don't begin with AI and then seek out problems," he said. "We start with the business challenge and select the right tools- be it automation, AI, or rules engines."Gupta emphasised the use of responsible AI, as California experiments with algorithms to check for fairness by race, gender, and geography and never removes a human from the loop for decisions affecting citizens.The most famous DMV project is the Mobile Driver's License (MDL). The secure, smartphone-enabled identity system utilizes biometrics, cryptography, and AI verification to give Californians instant and secure access to their driver's license or ID. It gained world recognition and had practical benefits like same-day digital IDs for tourists.AI has also revamped the process for approval of personalised license plates. Using machine learning and large language models, the DMV wiped out an eight-month backlog and did so with cultural and linguistic sensitivity.Gupta also provided insight into Agentic AI—systems that can respond to questions, make choices, and perform actions. Though DMV already employs expert bots, he imagines wider use to provide customer service outside business hours. But he emphasized the presence of guardrails to prevent unfairness, lack of transparency, and inaccuracy.California’s success also depends on collaboration. Gupta described his “build, buy, borrow” talent strategy, which combines public-private partnerships, startup innovation, and academic collaboration to attract AI expertise.What sets California apart, Gupta explained, is a commitment to execution. “We are not just talking about innovation—we’re doing it. Some things may fail, but that’s part of progress. What matters is trying, learning, and moving forward.”His message to fellow government and industry peers: "Go do it. Don't wait. Experiment, stay curious, and match problems with solutions."

Ajay Gupta on Building the World's Most Advanced Mobile Driver's License Program Using AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.