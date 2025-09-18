Above The Legal Limit with Justin Chopin Welcomes Brielyn McLendon: Empowerment Through Education

Empowerment Through Education with Brielyn McLendon | Episode 61

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when educators take their passion beyond the classroom to advocate for students’ rights? In Episode 61 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin sits down with Brielyn McLendon, an educator and advocate, to explore how leadership in education can spark justice, equity, and meaningful change.

From standing up for student rights to fostering empathy-driven leadership, Brielyn shares powerful insights into how teachers and advocates can transform both lives and systems. This episode highlights the vital role education plays in building stronger communities and empowering future leaders.

Episode Highlights:

In this uplifting conversation, Justin and Brielyn discuss:

- Student Advocacy Beyond the Classroom: Why protecting student rights is a cornerstone of true education.

- Empathy and Leadership: How leading with compassion creates lasting impact for students and schools.

- Transforming Systems from Within: Practical ways educators can influence change at every level.

- Education and Justice: The intersection of teaching, advocacy, and community empowerment.

“Empowerment Through Education” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to discover how education and advocacy come together to change lives.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit delivers candid conversations about law, justice, and real-world issues that affect everyday people. With a focus on empowerment and education, each episode highlights professionals and changemakers working to make a difference. New episodes launch every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.

