The European Investment Fund (EIF) invests €260 million in Jolt Capital V as anchor investor, with support from the ETCI

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Investment Fund (EIF) invests €260 million in Jolt Capital V as anchor investor, with support from the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI)• The financing supports deep technology (deeptech) investments in the growth segment for key strategic sectors in Europe focusing on groundbreaking innovation and sustainability.• Through ETCI, EIF continues to support pan-European scale-up technology funds targeting €1bn in size and investing in late-stage technology companies.European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle, European Investment Fund (EIF) Deputy Chief Executive, Merete Clausen, and President and Managing Partner of Jolt Capital, Jean Schmitt, have signed a significant EUR 260m cornerstone investment in Jolt Capital V, thereby supporting the team on their path to become one of the largest deep technology focused funds in Europe with Article 9 SFDR qualification. The commitment is largely funded from ETCI, which acts as an anchor for pan-European funds targeting €1bn in size and investing in late-stage technology companies.Jolt Capital brings its past expertise and track record in deeptech investments that are relevant for key strategic sectors of the EU, such as industry 4.0, AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, new materials, mobility. It aims to scale up high-growth companies focused on groundbreaking innovation towards viable exits. Some of the targeted sectors have an inherent strong focus on sustainability as well.Through this significant ticket from EIF, the fund can have a tangible impact on the European technology market and its ability to compete on a global level. Building on its past investment activities in the EU, Jolt Capital will now aim to expand its reach further into major European markets.With this investment, the EIF is supporting a manager that has been investing in sectors that reinforce Europe’s strategic autonomy and competitiveness. To date, ETCI committed over €2.5 billion in 11 different scale-up technology funds, expected to mobilise €10 billion resources to enable fast-growing tech companies to reach substantial scale. The range of sectors of ETCI funds covers cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, financial technologies, biotechnology, and healthcare, amongst others.QuotesEIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle:This significant EIF investment in Jolt Capital V, a leading deeptech fund targeting €1bn in size, will facilitate the scaling of companies with groundbreaking technologies, in strategic fields such as semiconductors, cybersecurity, AI and industry 4.0. With the support of the European Tech Campions Initiative, the commitment of the EIB Group for Europe’s technological leadership is stronger than ever.EIF Deputy Chief Executive, Merete Clausen:Our investment in Jolt Capital V is a reflection of our strong commitment to supporting Europe’s most innovative deeptech scale-ups. By acting as an anchor investor, our intention is to help build the next generation of global technology champions in Europe, fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth across the continent.President and Managing Partner of Jolt Capital, Jean Schmitt:The fact that EIF, through ETCI and other investment programmes, entrusts us with this €260m anchor commitment represents a major recognition of our achievements and potential. Throughout different market cycles, Jolt has consistently been able to demonstrate exits, mostly to European entities, as a results of its structured approach to growing large deeptech companies in Europe. Over more than 10 years, Jolt has built significant investment experience, refined our investment and value creation processes, established presence and opened offices in strategic locations across Europe and internationally. Jolt’s track record shows that scaling deeptech in Europe works, not only in terms of outsized financial returns but also in terms of positive environmental impact as well.__________________About Jolt CapitalJolt Capital is the leading European investment firm exclusively dedicated to growth-stage deeptech investments. Since 2011, Jolt Capital has been investing in European B2B companies with differentiated technologies that also have a very strong sustainability angle. With an experienced team of technology investors and an AI-driven approach to sourcing and executing unique transactions, Jolt Capital has a proven track record of successful exits. Jolt Capital is headquartered in Paris, France, with presence throughout Europe.About EIFThe European Investment Fund is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment. In this role, the EIF fosters EU objectives in support of innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment.About ETCIThe ETCI is a fund-of-funds launched in 2023 that channels much-needed late-stage growth capital to promising European scale-up companies. It aims to support technological innovation, driving growth, and fostering the development of Europe's tech ecosystem. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and mentorship, ETCI, managed by EIF, aims to empower the next generation of European tech champions, shaping the future of technology and propelling Europe's digital transformation.EIB Group press contactsAndrea Morawski | a.morawski@eib.org | Mobile: +352 691 284 349, Tel: +352 4379 83427Christophe Alix | c.alix@eib.org | +33 6 11 81 30 99Website: www.eib.org/press | Press Office: press@eib.orgJolt Capital press contacts

