RegulatingAI and Club de Madrid Partner to Co-Host UNGA80 Roundtable on Democratic AI Governance

Our partnership with Club de Madrid at UNGA80 reflects our shared commitment to ensuring AI is guided by trust, transparency, and democratic values.” — Sanjay Puri, President, RegulatingAI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegulatingAI will co-host the Roundtable on Democratic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance for Global Peace and Prosperity in in-partnership with Club de Madrid at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly 80th Session (UNGA80) in New York on September 23, 2025.This high-level roundtable will bring together world leaders, policymakers, and experts including.1. Danilo Türk, President of Slovenia (2007–2012); President of Club de Madrid2. Mari Kiviniemi, Prime Minister of Finland (2010–2011)3. Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of Sweden (2014–2021)4. Leonel Fernández, President of the Dominican Republic (1996–2000; 2004–2012)5. Hajar El Haddaoui, Director General, Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)6. Jehangir Khan, Secretary General, Council of Presidents of the UNGA (UNCPGA)“Artificial Intelligence is transforming every aspect of our societies, and the governance choices we make today will define whether it strengthens or undermines democracy. Our partnership with Club de Madrid at UNGA80 reflects our shared commitment to ensuring AI is guided by trust, transparency, and democratic values,” Sanjay Puri , President, RegulatingAI.As governments, multilateral bodies, and private sector leaders increasingly confront the societal challenges of AI, this roundtable will serve as a platform for advancing concrete, democratic, and globally inclusive approaches to AI governance. The dialogue will focus not only on risks and safeguards, but also on the opportunities AI presents for strengthening institutions and driving sustainable development.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a non-profit organization focused on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.

