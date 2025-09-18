soFLY Southern Tropics Announces Girls in Aviation Day – Fort Lauderdale Edition

soFLY WAI hosts 2025 Girls in Aviation Day Fort Lauderdale, Sept 20 at Sheltair FLL—free event with STEM, simulators, and career exploration.

This event offers an inspiring introduction to aviation for the youth in our communities. We are proud to host the soFLY WAI chapter at Sheltair FLL in Fort Lauderdale for the third consecutive year” — Lisa Holland, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sheltair Aviation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- soFLY Southern Tropics of Women in Aviation International, proudly announces the Fort Lauderdale Edition of the 2025 Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) South Florida Series. Taking place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 10AM to 2PM at Sheltair Aviation, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, this free event welcomes students and families to discover exciting career opportunities in aviation, aerospace, and emerging technologies.The Fort Lauderdale Edition is expected to welcome over 500 students from across the region and features immersive hands-on experiences including aircraft displays, flight simulators, STEM activities, and industry mentorship. This flagship event is part of a three-city series held in collaboration with premier partners and supported by a vast network of corporate sponsors and dedicated volunteers.GIAD is part of a growing global movement reaching 40,000 youth attendees with over 190 events planned at airports, FBOs, museums, and hangars across 30 countries. It provides students with an up-close look at the aviation industry, covering everything from engineering and MRO to flight operations, leasing, and aviation finance. Supporting soFLY’s GIAD Series offers corporate and community partners a unique opportunity to reach thousands of future aviation professionals and demonstrate visible leadership in workforce development, innovation, and STEM education.Barbara Diaz Mayaudon, Chair Girls in Aviation Day for soFLY Southern Tropics, shared:“The Fort Lauderdale Edition of Girls in Aviation Day is a transformative event that will impact the lives of over 500 students. We are proud to provide a platform that opens their eyes to the vast opportunities within aviation and aerospace. By partnering with Sheltair Aviation, we are ensuring these students receive not only hands-on experiences but also the mentorship and guidance needed to pursue meaningful careers. This event is about sparking curiosity and building confidence in young women and men who are passionate about aviation. It is an investment in their future, helping them realize that they can achieve greatness in any field they choose. Together, we are creating lasting connections that will fuel their ambition for years to come.”Lisa Holland, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sheltair Aviation, shared:“Sheltair looks forward to GIAD every year. This event brings together our entire network, offering a unique and inspiring introduction to aviation for the youth in our communities. We are proud to host the soFLY WAI chapter at Sheltair FLL in Fort Lauderdale for the third consecutive year, empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators in our field.”Featured Activities and Experiences Include:Aircraft & Equipment DisplayIndustry Leaders & Keynote SpeakersEducational Stations hosted by Universities, Technical Colleges, & Flight SchoolsFlight Simulators & Virtual Reality TechnologyScience & Technology BoothsFirst Responders & K9 DemonstrationsMentorship Engagement through soFLY WAI Mentor ConnectEngagement with Government & Media PartnersFood, Beverages, Music, Art, Gifts, & MoreParticipants will also gain exposure to scholarship opportunities, internship pipelines, and year-round educational tools such as the Aviation for Girls mobile app and magazine.Sponsorship OpportunitiesCorporate support ensures the continued success of GIAD and helps fund soFLY’s broader STEM education, scholarship, and mentorship programs. Sponsors receive exposure to thousands of aviation enthusiasts, students, educators, and professionals across the region and beyond. Become a sponsor: https://bit.ly/soFLYsponsorship Event Tickets: https://soflywai.org/giad/ | Location: 1150 Lee Wagener Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315Media Contact: Alexsandra Camargo, Vice President & Chief Brand Officer | soFLY Southern Tropics Inc. | info@soflywai.orgAbout soFLY Southern TropicssoFLY Southern Tropics is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization representing South Florida to the Islands. The organization is committed to advancing students and professionals in aviation and aerospace through education, mentorship, career development, and scholarship access.Media Contact: Priscilla Yecora, Public Relations & Community Specialist | Sheltair Aviation pyecora@sheltairaviation.comAbout Sheltair AviationSheltair is a family-owned company that enjoys a national reputation for its superior customer focus and service-driven corporate culture. Founded in 1963 by Jerry Holland, father of current Sheltair President Lisa Holland, it is the nation’s largest privately-owned aviation network, proudly operating 16 award-winning FBOs and a portfolio of over 4.7 million square feet of aviation-related properties under the mission of Family First. Fuel. Build. Serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.