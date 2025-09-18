Portugal Surpasses UK and US in Global Passport Ranking

Portugal overtakes the UK and US in passport ranking

Portugal outranks US and UK in new passport index, with tax benefits, EU access and lifestyle driving its rise to fourth place globally.

Portugal combines EU-level access, tax structuring benefits, and lifestyle quality in a way few countries can match” — Danielle Moxey

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal has been ranked the world’s fourth most powerful and appealing passport, according to the Global Passport Power and Appeal Index 2025 published by the World Digital Foundation.The index, released in September, assesses passports on criteria relevant to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), investors and the globally mobile. Portugal ranks above the US (20th) and UK (13th), making it the top passport in the EU.“Instead of only focusing on visa-free travel, this index was compiled and scored based on broader considerations that affect wealth strategy and lifestyle optimisation,” said Danielle Moxey of the World Digital Foundation.The methodology factored in global mobility, banking and investment ease, tax exposure, healthcare, political stability, lifestyle and investment opportunities.Singapore, Switzerland and the UAE lead the index, praised for “efficient governance, competitive tax frameworks, and investor-friendly ecosystems”. Portugal, Ireland, Germany and Luxembourg followed closely, while Australia, Canada and New Zealand completed the top ten.Portugal’s passport grants visa-free access to more than 190 countries and full EU rights. Its IFICI tax regime (NHR 2.0) offers 0% tax on most foreign-sourced income (excluding pensions and blacklisted jurisdictions) and a flat 20% rate on Portuguese-sourced earnings for 10 years. The country has no wealth or inheritance taxes.Portugal also operates a Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme requiring a €500,000 fund subscription, covering family members and offering Schengen access with minimal stay requirements.The nation’s property market is another draw: real estate prices surged 15.2% in the first half of 2025, nearly triple the EU average.“Portugal combines EU-level access, tax structuring benefits, and lifestyle quality in a way few countries can match,” said Moxey.The report highlights declining attractiveness in the US and UK, citing taxation, instability and quality of life concerns. The Foundation forecasts the US will capture just 6% of new HNWI passport acquisitions from 2025–28, with the UK at 4.5%.“With a combined share of just over 10%, these two countries risk ceding long-term economic influence,” Moxey warned.Wealth expert Chris Marson of RTI Family Office said: “Countries like Singapore, the UAE, and Portugal offer competitive tax advantages, simpler reporting requirements, and access to high-quality infrastructure without the same regulatory baggage.”Paul Stannard, chairman of Portugal Pathways , added: “With the UK and US failing to provide certainty and stability, many HNWIs are now seeking citizenship and residency in Portugal, drawn by its tax regime, Golden Visa, lifestyle and investment opportunities.”

