Artificio Launches Revolutionary Reseller Program Offering Up to 50% Commission on AI Solutions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificio Products Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered document processing and intelligent automation solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Commission-Based Reseller Program. This innovative partnership opportunity offers qualified resellers up to 50% commission on sales of Artificio's award-winning intelligent document processing platform.

The comprehensive reseller program addresses the growing demand for AI automation solutions across healthcare, finance, logistics, manufacturing, and government sectors. With the global AI market projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, businesses worldwide are seeking trusted partners to implement intelligent document processing solutions that reduce manual data entry and accelerate digital transformation.

"The AI industry presents unprecedented opportunities for technology resellers who understand enterprise automation needs," said Lal Singh Sodhi, CEO and Founder of Artificio Products Inc. "Our reseller program empowers partners with industry-leading commission rates, comprehensive training, and proven AI solutions that deliver measurable ROI for clients."

The program offers multiple benefits for qualified resellers including up to 50% commission on all sales, dedicated technical support, comprehensive product training, marketing collateral and sales materials, lead generation assistance, and ongoing partner success management.

Artificio's platform enables organizations to extract, validate, and integrate data from unstructured documents including PDFs, images, and handwritten forms through intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces requiring no coding expertise. The solution processes documents in 25+ languages and maintains SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance certifications for enterprise security requirements.

"We've designed this program to create genuine partnerships, not just transactional relationships," explained Lal Singh, CEO at Artificio Products Inc. "Resellers receive ongoing support, training, and resources needed to build sustainable AI automation practices."

The reseller program targets technology consultants, systems integrators, business process outsourcing providers, and independent software vendors seeking to expand their AI automation capabilities. Qualified partners can serve clients across multiple industries while leveraging Artificio's proven track record of processing over 100 million documents worldwide.

Program participants gain access to exclusive partner pricing, priority technical support, co-marketing opportunities, and participation in Artificio's global partner ecosystem. The company provides comprehensive onboarding, product certification, and ongoing sales enablement to ensure partner success.

Applications are now being accepted through Artificio's online partner portal, with program enrollment available immediately for qualified candidates. The company conducts partner evaluations based on market presence, technical capabilities, and commitment to customer success.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Artificio serves clients across healthcare, finance, logistics, manufacturing, and government sectors. The company's AI-powered platform has demonstrated proven ROI through reduced processing times, improved accuracy, and streamlined business workflows for organizations worldwide.

For more information about Artificio's Reseller Program and to apply, visit the partner application portal or contact the partnership team directly.

