Children’s Partnership Expands RDI® Professional Training in Southeast Asia to Equip Educators and Therapists

Evidence-based, relationship-focused programs equip professionals to support neurodiverse children and families across the region.

SINGAPORE, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Partnership is pleased to announce the expansion of its Relationship Development Intervention (RDI®) professional training programs in Southeast Asia. Following the successful completion of its first training course in April 2025, and with another session currently underway, the organization is committed to equipping educators, therapists, and allied professionals with practical, evidence-based tools to enhance the lives of neurodiverse children and their families.At its core, the RDI® programme , created by Dr. Steven Gutstein and Dr. Rachelle Sheely, focuses on building long-term developmental outcomes rather than short-term behavioral fixes. It emphasizes social, emotional, and cognitive growth through relationship-based strategies, offering professionals a structured framework to support children with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other developmental differences.As the official RDISoutheast Asia Training Center, Children’s Partnership is addressing a pressing regional demand for accessible and relationship-focused interventions. With limited specialized training previously available in Southeast Asia, this initiative marks an important step in creating sustainable, evidence-based support systems for children and families. Courses include both introductory and advanced modules tailored to professionals working in education, psychology, speech therapy, and other related fields.“After more than 20 years working with children and young adults with developmental differences, I have seen how relationship-focused support can transform lives,” says Genevieve Chua, Educational Psychologist and RDITraining Director (Southeast Asia & Australia). “Many of the young people I have worked with now have meaningful friendships, hold jobs, and are pursuing careers to give back. My hope is to equip more professionals across Southeast Asia to bring the same impact to more families who need support.”What distinguishes Children’s Partnership from other providers is its focus on sustainable developmental outcomes. With over 30 years of combined psychological expertise and two decades of specialization in RDI, the organization delivers training that helps professionals create meaningful, life-long change. The program not only benefits children but also empowers parents and communities by fostering resilience, independence, and social connectedness.Information on training registration and program details is available through Children’s Partnership’s official website ( www.childrenspartnership.com.sg ), as well as its dedicated Southeast Asia RDIinformation site ( www.rdisoutheastasia.com ).About Children’s PartnershipChildren’s Partnership is a psychological and educational practice founded in 2005 by Educational Psychologist Genevieve Chua. Dedicated to supporting children and young people with developmental differences, the practice provides psychological assessments, interventions, parent guidance, and professional training programs. As the official Southeast Asia hub for Relationship Development Intervention (RDI), Children’s Partnership equips educators, therapists, and allied health professionals to deliver evidence-based, relationship-focused support.Genevieve Chua brings more than 30 years of experience to her role, including 20 years as a certified RDIconsultant and supervisor. She began her career teaching in a special school before working in a hospital setting as an educational psychologist. Today, she leads RDIprofessional training across Southeast Asia and Australia, mentoring professionals from China, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, and beyond.

