NVBDC Sponsors ITA’s Manufacturing Month: Expanding Opportunities for Veteran-Owned Businesses

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October marks Manufacturing Month, a nationwide initiative led by the International Trade Administration (ITA) to celebrate the vital role of manufacturing in America’s economy and to highlight the opportunities available for businesses of all sizes in the global marketplace. As part of our mission to expand resources and opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to sponsor this important initiative.Manufacturing has long been the backbone of U.S. economic strength, supporting millions of jobs and fueling innovation across every sector. For veteran-owned businesses, the sector represents a unique opportunity to leverage leadership, problem-solving skills, and adaptability—qualities that align perfectly with manufacturing’s demands. Through ITA’s Manufacturing Month, companies gain access to resources that promote growth, export readiness, and international expansion.NVBDC’s sponsorship underscores our commitment to positioning service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) at the forefront of global trade and supply chain development. By aligning with ITA, we are creating direct pathways for certified veteran businesses to connect with government agencies, procurement professionals, and international trade experts. This collaboration complements NVBDC’s broader Global Initiatives Campaign, which provides directional access to resource partners such as ITA, EXIM Bank, SBA, and the Global ChamberIn addition to the nationwide events hosted by ITA, NVBDC will be promoting Manufacturing Month across our new Global Initiatives calendar —a centralized hub that highlights international opportunities, training sessions, and partner events. By leveraging this platform, certified veteran-owned businesses can more easily access manufacturing-related workshops, networking sessions, and tools that support long-term success.“Manufacturing Month represents more than recognition—it’s about action,” said Kathy Poynton, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the MVO Task Force . “By sponsoring ITA’s initiative, NVBDC is helping our certified veteran-owned businesses tap into a global ecosystem of opportunities that can transform their companies and create sustainable growth.”As the only third-party veteran business certification organization recognized by America’s leading corporations, NVBDC is uniquely positioned to ensure that certified veterans not only gain visibility but also thrive in competitive industries such as manufacturing. Our partnership with ITA reinforces this commitment, giving veterans the tools, training, and international connections needed to compete at the highest level.This October, we invite all our certified veteran business owners—and those considering certification—to take advantage of Manufacturing Month resources and events.Your next opportunity in manufacturing and global trade is waiting.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the only veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was established to provide a credible and reliable certification authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and across all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org

