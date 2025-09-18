Two Days of Fashion Heaven - hiTechMODA Presented Season 14 at New York Fashion Week

hiTechMODA Logo hiTechMODA (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) hiTechMODA (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) hiTechMODA (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) hiTechMODA (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Pamela Privette’s Elite Fashion Show Team Placed 39 Designers from Around the World in the New York Fashion Week Spotlight

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion production company known for fusing emerging talent with established names, returned to New York Fashion Week with Season 14, a two-day showcase of international designers, pageantry, and couture collections. The event took place at the Edison Ballroom in the heart of Times Square, New York City.Season 14 underscores hiTechMODA’s mission of providing a world-class platform for designers at all stages of their careers. The weekend lineup will highlight innovative couture, pageant wear, evening gowns, and ready-to-wear collections from a roster of designers representing multiple countries and cultures.Designers included: Nita Belle’s Closet, Marc Defang (Pageants and Young Adults), ASHLEY Lauren, Luxe by Rian Fernandez, Danny Booc, Marjorie Kobayashi, Melanie Caballero Couture, Paaie, Kat Couture, Marjorie Renner, Arish Lam, SCI PH, Rasi Nari, Rian Fernandez, Zalina Couture by Ronaldo Arnaldo, Alonso Maximo, The Miss Bikini United States Fashion Show, WOW Wear, Andrea D’ La O, Joy Art Style, ROLLOG fashion, Omar Mansoor, Glamour Girl Boutique, and NOVAREV.VIP Models participating in the Rian Fernandez show included Christiana DiNardo (Miss New York USA), Ivy Harrington (Miss New Jersey USA), Telelangana Kashvi (Miss Universe), Mary Sickler (Miss Nevada USA), Hou Xuhe (Miss Universe China), and Marisa Cannon (VIP Model). VIP Models participating in the Alonso Maximo show included Clayton Maxwell (Mister Man of the Year 2025), David Borum (Mr Oklahoma 2025), Rowan Musick (Mister American Global 2025), Ioanna Saratopolous (Miss Cosmo Greece 2025), Beone Fobes (Miss Cosmo Bahamas 2025).“hiTechMODA was built to democratize the runway and make it accessible to both visionary newcomers and globally established names,” said Pamela Privette, Founder and Executive Producer of hiTechMODA. “Season 14 brings together designers whose creativity, diversity, and artistry will resonate with audiences in New York and beyond.”To view the full Gallery of Images (Omar Mansoor Designs): https://bit.ly/46laqRR Photo Credits: Getty Images / Slaven VlasicTo view the full Gallery of Images (RIP Designs): https://bit.ly/4pjs6WN Photo Credits: Getty Images / Slaven VlasicTo view the full Gallery of Images (Marc Defang): https://bit.ly/3KaAxUh Photo Credits: Getty Images / Slaven VlasicTo view the full Gallery of Images (Glamour Girl Boutique): https://bit.ly/3HZwRUV Photo Credits: Getty Images / Slaven VlasicTo view the full Gallery of Images (ROLLOG Fashion): https://bit.ly/4neNk6P Photo Credits: Getty Images / Slaven VlasicTo view the full Gallery of Images (NOVAREV): https://bit.ly/41X4mOm Photo Credits: Getty Images / Slaven VlasicAbout hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

