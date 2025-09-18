Breakfast Cereals Market 2021, Share, Trends, Future Growth and Forecast by 2030

Breakfast Cereals

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakfast cereals market size was estimated at $90.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $180.3 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in number of health conscious consumers, increase in disposable income among individuals, and growing consumer demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global breakfast cereals market. On the other hand, availability of counterfeit products and potential threat of substitution impede the growth to some extent. However, rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF (287 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14230 The demand for breakfast cereals is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumer demand for convenience food providing several health benefits to consumers.Breakfast cereals are the type of breakfast food, which includes porridge, cornflakes, and oats. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global breakfast cereals market.In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases to be a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of breakfast cereals such as oats, muesli, cornflakes, and bran cereals in their breakfast meals has fueled the breakfast market demand across the globe. For instance, oats and muesli help in lowering the cholesterol level, maintain blood sugar level, and aid in weight loss. This, in turn, has driven the growth of the breakfast cereals market.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breakfast-cereals-market/purchase-options The global breakfast cereals industry is segmented into product type, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into ready-to-eat and hot cereals. Depending on nature, the breakfast cereals market divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others).Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.7% by 2030. The other three provinces discussed in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14230 The key market players analyzed in the global global breakfast cereals market report include PepsiCo, Inc., Kellogg Co, Bagrrys India Ltd., Post holding Inc, Nature's Path Foods, Hamlyn's Of Scotland, General Mills, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., B&G Foods Inc., and Marico Limited. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch as a business strategy to strengthen their foothold in the breakfast cereals industry. To understand the key breakfast cereals market trends of the market, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report.Trending Reports:Food Robotics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-robotics-market Bakery Enzymes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-enzymes-market-A14368 Catechin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catechin-market-A06590

