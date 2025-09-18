Food Authenticity Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research Report and Forecast Period of 2021-2030

Food Authenticity

Emergence of advanced techniques to bring ease in food authentication & implementation of stringent regulations relating to food fraud globally drive the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food authenticity market size was generated $5.3 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $10.0 billion by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Emergence of advanced techniques to bring ease in food authentication, implementation of stringent regulations relating to food fraud globally, and increase in awareness among consumers related to food authenticity and certification drive the growth of the global food authenticity market. However, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing countries and complexity in testing techniques restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rapid growth in international trade and technological advancements such as development of test kits for onsite testing create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2329 Increased economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally are the prime factors that boost the growth of the global food authenticity market in the near future.Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers or customers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main target testing of food frauds, namely sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful, and deliberate mis-description of food. In the recent times, food authenticity testing is not just a tool to identify gross substitution such as whisky, horsemeat, or olive oil, it is now quite possible to differentiate between Welsh or Scottish lamb, farmed or wild salmon, and pure or sweetened fruit juice. Food authenticity testing is not only used in identification of gross substitution in whisky, horsemeat, or olive oil but also is used to differentiate between Welsh or Scottish lamb, farmed or wild salmon, and pure or sweetened fruit juice.Increased economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally are the prime factors that boost the growth of the global food authenticity market in the near future. Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers drive the food authenticity market. However, high cost of food authenticity, availability of relatively cheap substitutes, and anti-dumping policies on food authenticity are expected to hamper the food authenticity industry growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-authenticity-market/purchase-options Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global food authenticity industry, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in food fraud or adulteration activities and sophistication of fraudulent activities along with development of considerable array of methods and techniques to overcome food fraud and enhance consumer protection. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to several issues related with food e-commerce, particularly in between businesses and consumers, and highly exposed fraud cases in the region.Leading Market PlayersSGS S.A.Intertek Group Plc.Eurofins Scientific SEALS LimitedLGC Science Group Ltd.Mérieux Nutrisciences CorporationMicrobac Laboratories, Inc.EMSL Analytical Inc.Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbHGenetic ID NA, Inc.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2329 Trending Reports:Grain Analysis Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/grain-analysis-market-A13553 Food Service Feta Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-feta-cheese-market-A14574 Food Processing Machinery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-processing-machinery-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.