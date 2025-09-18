Ahmed Al Maghribi Marks 95th Saudi National Day with 95 SAR Perfume Deals Across KSA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day, luxury fragrance house Ahmed Al Maghribi has unveiled an exclusive promotion. Until September 30, 2025, select perfumes will be available at the special price of 95 SAR. The offer is valid online and across all Ahmed Al Maghribi stores in KSA.Founded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi has grown into one of the leading Arabic perfume brands in the GCC. The brand operates more than 190 stores across the GCC and has a global distribution in over 90 countries. Known for blending traditional Arabian craftsmanship with modern luxury, the brand’s portfolio includes the luxury perfume for women, long lasting perfumes for men , bakhoor, oud oils, and home fragrances that consistently rank among the best Arabic fragrances in KSA.This limited-time National Day offer gives customers the opportunity to experience premium fragrances at an accessible price point. Shoppers can easily buy perfume online in KSA through Ahmed Al Maghribi’s official website or visit flagship outlets across the Kingdom:• Riyadh: Tahlia Street, Nakheel Mall• Jeddah: Souq Al Jumla, Khaskiya, Souq Marjan, Rehab Shop, Souq Shati• Madinah: Madinah Gate Shop, Oberoi Hotel Madina, Taiba Apartments Madina, Medan Hotel, Jumma Masjid• Mecca: Mecca Tower Hotel“On this special occasion, we wanted to make luxury accessible for everyone,” said Touseef Usman Kalsekar, Media Spokesperson at Ahmed Al Maghribi KSA. “Offering exclusive discounts on our best products is a gesture of appreciation to both the Kingdom and our loyal customers.”With perfume deeply rooted in Saudi culture, this campaign highlights Ahmed Al Maghribi’s dedication to blending heritage with modern value. Through regular seasonal offers and exclusive promotions across the region, the brand continues to strengthen its position and expand its footprint in one of the most competitive fragrance markets in the Middle East.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesFounded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has grown from a family craft into a global fragrance house. With more than 190 stores across the GCC and distribution in 90+ countries, the brand is known for luxury oud perfumes, oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. Today, it stands as one of the leading perfume houses in the Middle East, offering the best perfumes for men, long-lasting perfumes for women , and luxury perfume gift sets to customers who seek to buy perfume online in KSA or experience premium fragrances in-store

