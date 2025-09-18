WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Data Center Networking Market Reach USD 61.2 Billion by 2031 Growing at 12.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data center networking market was valued at USD 19.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 61.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 256 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/456 Driving FactorsThe rising concerns about food safety, increasing healthcare costs, the ease of access to different food safety testing techniques, and the growing demand for nutritious & balanced food components are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global food safety monitoring system market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Digitization of food safety in the food sector and the rising regulatory standard and stringent food safety regulations are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the food safety monitoring system market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe global data center networking market is segmented into Component and End User. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. By end-user, it is segregated into IT and telecom, retail, BFSI, public sector and utilities, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersLeading players of the global data center networking market analyzed in the research include Broadcom Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HPE, Lenovo Group, IBM, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, Fujitsu Ltd., ALCATEL-LUCENT ENTERPRISE, Pluribus Networks, VMware Inc., Console Connect, and Edge Micro.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/456 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global data center networking market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global data center networking market and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than one-fourth of the global data center networking market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses retail, BFSI, public sector and utilities, energy, manufacturing and others segments.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (256 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-centre-networking-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the growth of the data center networking market. It led to a complete shutdown of manufacturing and production across the globe.● The global economy was also severely impacted by this pandemic, which further generated hurdles for many industries and businesses globally.● On the other hand, the data traffic increased significantly during the pandemic. The growth of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence (AI) resulted in an upsurge in need for storage volume. This upsurge has driven the investments in data center networking globally, thereby contributing to the market growth.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.