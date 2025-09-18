APRA releases notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtable - August 2025
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are releasing the public notes on the Superannuation CEO roundtable held on Wednesday 27 August 2025.
The roundtable was hosted by APRA and ASIC, and attended by 10 superannuation trustee chief executive officers that manage the majority of superannuation platform products.
The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Superannuation CEO Roundtable – August 2025.
