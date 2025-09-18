Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,480 in the last 365 days.

APRA releases notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtable - August 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are releasing the public notes on the Superannuation CEO roundtable held on Wednesday 27 August 2025.

The roundtable was hosted by APRA and ASIC, and attended by 10 superannuation trustee chief executive officers that manage the majority of superannuation platform products.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Superannuation CEO Roundtable – August 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA releases notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtable - August 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more