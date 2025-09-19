Comprehensive Report on the Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust expansion in the market size of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics. It's projected to surge from $130.43 billion in 2024 to $140.04 billion in 2025, with a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This upward trend during the historical period was a result of factors such as the growing reach of pet insurance, higher pet-related spending, an increase in animal healthcare costs, and a rise in the number of pets.

Anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, the market for animal hospitals and veterinary clinics is projected to reach $185.26 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The factors propelling growth during the forecast period are the rising number of pet owners, escalated consumption of animal-based products, favorable government policies, and an increase in disease frequency among animals. The period will also witness significant trends like the inception of mobile veterinary services, the implementation of digital health records, the application of artificial intelligence in pet care, the innovation of novel animal screening examinations, and a growing focus on e-commerce within the pet care sector.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market?

There has been a surge in companion pet adoption internationally, contributing to the growth of the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. This growth can be attributed to the increased humanization of pets, with more and more pet owners treating their pets as part of their family. Reports from the American Veterinary Medical Association have identified a link between the level of human-animal bond and the amount spent on pets. In the USA, as per the data from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are being adopted each year. Moreover, a study revealed that Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on veterinary care, including hospital and clinic treatments, and food. Likewise, pet owners in China spent over 5,000 yuan per pet. Due to these trends, it is anticipated that the market for animal hospitals and veterinary clinics will continue to expand in the forthcoming years.

Which Players Dominate The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics include:

• Mars Inc

• National Veterinary Associates Inc

• CVS Group Plc

• Apiam Animal Health Limited

• Medivet Group Limited

• Pets at Home Group Plc

• MSPCA-Angell

• Veterinary Purchasing Co. Ltd.

• Greencross Vets Limited

• Zabeel Veterinary Hospital

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Industry?

Numerous providers of veterinary care services are turning to big data technologies to improve their treatment methods for pets, livestock, and other animals. These technologies are being deployed for diagnosing and evaluating potential diseases. Veterinarians can utilize big data to pinpoint the illnesses affecting cattle and pets across various locales and regions. As an illustration, Bayer Healthcare Animal launched apps to evaluate possible disease indicators in animals, thereby facilitating quicker disease diagnosis and treatment. Some of the primary veterinary care providers who are choosing big data analytics to address pet health problems include VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospitals, and Greencross Limited.

Global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Consultation, Surgery, Medicine, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Livestock, Companion Animals

3) By End-User: Animal Care, Animal Rescue, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consultation: Routine Check-ups, Preventive Care, Nutritional Counseling, Behavioral Consultation

2) By Surgery: Soft Tissue Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Emergency Surgery, Neutering And Spaying Procedures

3) By Medicine: Vaccinations, Infectious Disease Treatments, Chronic Condition Management, Pain Management

4) By Other Types: Diagnostic Services (Imaging, Lab Tests), Emergency And Critical Care, Rehabilitation And Physiotherapy, Boarding And Grooming Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market?

In 2024, the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market was dominated by North America, followed by Asia-Pacific. This study includes a comprehensive analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa for the said market.

