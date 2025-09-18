Tensor Debuts the World’s First L4 Personal Robocar in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tensor, a leading agentic AI company, will debut the Tensor Robocar, the world’s first personally owned Level 4 autonomous vehicle, at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025—one of the UAE’s leading global innovation platforms. Showcasing Tensor publicly for the first time in the Middle East at the region’s premier mobility forum marks a defining milestone in the company’s mission to transform transportation.Built on a decade of proprietary engineering, advanced AI, and a ground-up design for autonomy, Tensor reimagines what a personal vehicle can be—liberating individuals through choice, privacy, and true ownership of their own AI. “When the world shifts, how will you move?” said Amy Luca, Chief Marketing Officer at Tensor. “We are excited to bring Tensor to Dubai, a city that embodies innovation and forward thinking. This isn’t a concept—it is the world’s first real personal Robocar. It’s time to Own Your Autonomy.”Tensor Robocar is a world-first, category-defining product. It is not your average car or EV. It is an agentic robot on wheels, made for you to own. Tensor isn’t adapted for autonomy as an afterthought—it is engineered natively for it. Every contour and system serves AI perception, safety, and reliability. With over 100 seamlessly integrated sensors—including 37 cameras, 5 lidars, and 11 radars—Tensor delivers uncompromised visibility. Radar-transparent materials, unobstructed lidar sightlines, and a low hood profile reflect a safety-first philosophy. At its core, Tensor’s advanced electrical and electronic architecture provides full-stack redundancy across power, communications, and control—ensuring fail-operational performance in any scenario.Powered by the Tensor Foundation Model, the Robocar learns perception, prediction, and planning from vast real-world and simulated datasets. Based on Transformer architecture and advanced sensor fusion, it confidently navigates desert glare, dust, night, fog, and heavy rain. Tensor’s dual-system AI mirrors human cognition: System 1 delivers fast, reflexive responses; System 2 uses a multimodal Visual Language Model for higher-order reasoning in rare and complex edge cases.Designed for private ownership at scale, Tensor departs from depot-dependent fleets. It delivers self-reliance with intelligent sensor-cleaning, protective sensor covers (vital for sand and dust), autonomous parking and charging, and continuous self-diagnosis and readiness checks—even when stored without signal. More than a car, Tensor is a self-sufficient embodied AI agent that operates autonomously, adapts intelligently, and puts freedom and control back in the hands of individuals.Safety Ensured with the Highest SpecsPurpose-built for SAE Level 4, Tensor is engineered to meet or exceed global safety standards including FMVSS, UN/ECE, and GSO standards including MOIAT conformity, and to obtain IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Euro NCAP and US NCAP 5-Star. . To eliminate single points of failure, Tensor features redundancy across sensors, compute, communications, drive-by-wire, power, and thermal management. Details such as washer systems for lidar and cameras and intelligent sensor covers ensure uninterrupted visibility and resilience in Dubai’s climate—setting a new benchmark for automotive-grade autonomy.Privacy Isn’t a Feature—It’s the FoundationYour Robocar. Your data. All data—location, preferences, records—is processed and stored locally on the vehicle, with end-to-end encrypted access via the app or onboard interface. Physical safeguards include camera covers and microphone off-switches. Tensor protects owners from vulnerabilities often associated with connected vehicles by ensuring control remains with the individual.World-First Innovations & PartnershipsSelect world-firsts include: the first personal Robocar; the first AI agentic vehicle; true Dual Mode (drive or be driven); privacy-by-design data architecture; and an interior with a foldable steering wheel and sliding display. Tensor’s ecosystem includes Nvidia (onboard supercomputer, 8,000 TOPS), Sony (17-MP automotive-grade cameras), VinFast (advanced manufacturing), leading semiconductor partners, and Oracle (cloud). With Marsh, Tensor supports the world’s first insurance policy for Robocars.Customer deliveries are projected to be in the second half of 2026. For features and specifications, visit www.tensor.auto Media inquiries: press@tensor.aiAbout TensorFounded in Silicon Valley in 2016 and headquartered in San Jose, Tensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic products that empower individuals. The Tensor Robocar is the world’s first personal Robocar—fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. With native support for L0–L4 autonomy and Dual Mode design, owners can choose to drive or be driven. Tensor maintains offices in Silicon Valley, Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai.

