Veterinary Biologics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Biologics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Veterinary Biologics Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the veterinary biologics market has witnessed robust expansion. It is projected to increase from a market size of $12.67 billion in 2024 to $13.61 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The exponential growth during the historical time frame was primarily driven by factors such as outbreaks of animal diseases, supportive regulatory norms and standards, the emphasis on food safety, the globalisation of trade, and the economic value of livestock.

The size of the veterinary biologics market is predicted to experience considerable expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $18.36 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The projected growth for this period can be linked with factors such as the emergence of infectious diseases, changes in climate and disease patterns, precision livestock farming, the one health approach, and the rising trend of pet ownership. The forecast period will also see certain trends including educational and training programs, environment-friendly and sustainable biologics, the incorporation of digital health records, an increase in biologics for companion animals, and personalized, targeted treatments.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Veterinary Biologics Market?

The escalation of animal illnesses is anticipated to drive the growth of the veterinary biologics market. These diseases, affecting varied animal species, enhance the demand for more effective diagnoses and treatments. This demand can be fulfilled by veterinary biologics which utilize immunological methods for tackling such illnesses. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, based in Sweden, reported in October 2022, that there were 2,467 outbreaks of avian influenza in fowl, affecting 48 million birds, with 187 instances in captive birds. Additionally, in July 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based sector of the United Nations, revealed that 59,000 people are killed by rabies yearly across more than 150 countries, with Africa and Asia accounting for 95% of these cases. As such, the rise in animal disease cases stimulates the demand for veterinary biologics.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Biologics Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Biologics include:

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Zoetis Inc.

• Merck Animal Health Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Virbac SA

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Veterinary Biologics Market?

Leading firms in the veterinary biologics sector are putting their efforts into the creation of innovative biologics such as vaccines to improve the health of animals and prevent diseases. Vaccines, which stimulate the immune system to identify and combat specific pathogens, are crucial in the prevention of infectious diseases through gained immunity. For example, Merck Animal Health, a global animal health firm based in the United States, released a research-based autogenous vaccine targeting avian metapneumovirus (aMPV) type B in August 2024. Upon receiving authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for both manufacture and sale, Merck developed this vaccine alongside Cambridge Technologies. The aim of this vaccine is to address the harsh respiratory conditions triggered by aMPV type B in poultry, which resulted in notable economic losses since late 2023. Manufactured in a high-tech Minnesota facility, this vaccine features an oil and water blend designed to lessen tissue reactions following vaccination, thus filling a vital void in the market which had no commercially licensed vaccines before.

How Is The Veterinary Biologics Market Segmented?

The veterinary biologics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Vaccines, Diagnostic Kits, Immunomodulators, Antiserums And Antibodies, Other Products

2) By Disease Type: Bluetongue, Foot And Mouth Disease, Brucellosis And Tuberculosis, Other Diseases

3) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Production Animal, Companion Animal

Subsegments:

1) By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines

2) By Diagnostic Kits: Rapid Tests, Elisa Kits, Pcr-Based Diagnostic Kits

3) By Immunomodulators: Cytokines, Adjuvants, Immunostimulants

4) By Antiserums And Antibodies: Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Hyperimmune Serums

5) By Other Products: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Growth Factors, Toxoids

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Veterinary Biologics Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the veterinary biologics market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest expansion in the upcoming period. The report on the veterinary biologics market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

