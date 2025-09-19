Ceiling Tile Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $12.71 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ceiling Tile Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceiling Tile Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for ceiling tiles has experienced significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $8.65 billion in 2024 to $9.18 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include the rise in commercial construction, heightened emphasis on aesthetic attractiveness, tightening of fire safety regulations, expansion in residential refurbishments, and the quick pace of urbanization.

Anticipated to experience substantial expansion in the approaching years, the ceiling tile market will see its value surge to $12.71 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This projected increase over the forecast period can be credited to heightened emphasis on energy efficiency, escalating concerns about noise pollution, intensified focus on health and wellbeing, rising sustainability, and the uptick in residential construction. Key trends foreseen during the forecast period encompass groundbreaking technological developments, intelligent ceiling tiles, integration with home automation systems, the preference for tailor-made products, and product innovation.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Ceiling Tile Market?

The upsurge in construction activity is undoubtedly playing a major role in propelling the ceiling tile market. Construction, which entails processes like building, modifying, fixing, enhancing, or destroying any form of structure, is witnessing a boost, particularly in developing nations with the advent of luxury apartments, residences, and skyscrapers, which in turn is fuelling the demand for high-end ceiling tiles. As evidenced by TST Europe, a Swiss manufacturer specializing in quick-release couplings and coupling systems, the total construction expenditure in the U.S. hit $1.98 trillion in 2023 indicating a growth of 7.4% compared to the prior year. Concurrently, the number of construction businesses in the U.S. was nearly 745,000 in 2023. Hence, the spike in construction activities is a key driver accelerating the expansion of the ceiling tile market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Ceiling Tile Market?

Major players in the Ceiling Tile include:

• Rockwool International A/S

• USG Corporation

• Hunter Douglas N.V.

• SAS International Ltd.

• Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

• Knauf Gips KG

• Saint Gobain India Pvt. Ltd.

• Byucksan Corporation

• KET Ceilings

• New Ceiling Tiles LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Ceiling Tile Market?

In the ceiling tile market, a noticeable trend is emerging, where product innovations are rapidly gaining popularity. Ceiling tile manufacturing enterprises are formulating innovative products in an attempt to consolidate their market standing. A case in point is the launch of BMA 360D in June 2023 by ClearOne Communications Inc., a firm based in the US that specializes in network streaming, conferencing, and collaboration solutions. The BMA 360D, noted as the most advanced beamforming microphone array ceiling tile worldwide, offers exceptional audio performance and native interoperability with any Dante-enabled DSP mixer.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Ceiling Tile Market Growth

The ceiling tile market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Installation: Surface Mount, Drop or Suspended

2) By Material Type: Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum, Other Materials

3) By Form: Laminated, Fissured, Patterned, Plain, Textured, Coffered

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Surface Mount: Glue-Up Ceiling Tiles, Nail-Up Ceiling Tiles

2) By Drop or Suspended: Standard Drop Ceiling Tiles, Acoustic Drop Ceiling Tiles, Modular Ceiling Tiles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ceiling Tile Market By 2025?

In 2024, the ceiling tile market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The ceiling tile market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

