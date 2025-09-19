Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the market size of mycotoxin binders and modifiers for poultry feed has seen consistent increase. The market, which was valued at $3.13 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth during this historic period is due to the expansion of cloud-native applications, improved cost efficiency, better scalability, business globalization, enhanced agility and flexibility, and increased security.

A consistent expansion is anticipated in the market size of poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers in the coming years. It is expected to surge to $3.85 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth within this projected timeline can be ascribed to factors like regulatory compliance solutions, progress in quantum computing, enhanced cybersecurity, the rise of serverless computing, and initiatives centered on environmental sustainability. Key trends to observe in this forecast period include strategies incorporating multi-cloud, solutions blending hybrid cloud, the rising wave of serverless computing and containerization, solutions for edge-to-cloud connectivity, and strategies aimed at cost optimization.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market Landscape?

The anticipated increase in meat consumption is predicted to fuel the expansion of the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market. The term ""meat"" pertains to the edible components or tissues of an animal. Poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers play a crucial role in lessening the impact of harmful elements that poultry can absorb, making it safer for consumption. For example, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Italy, projected that by 2032, poultry meat consumption will hit 91 million tons— a growth rate of 15% over the next decade, forecasted in 2024. Consequently, the projected surge in meat consumption will serve as a key driver for the growth of the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market?

Major players in the Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Phibro Animal Health

• Perstorp Holding AB

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Amlan International

• Impextraco

• Olmix Group

• Micron Bio-Systems Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Sector?

Technological advancements are driving trends in the poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market. To secure their positions, leading companies in this market are introducing cutting-edge technologies. For instance, in August 2024, DSM-Firmenich Animal Nutrition and Health, a Netherlands-based firm concentrating on nutrition, health, and sustainable living, announced Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) approval for an innovative enzyme, fumonisin esterase. This can assist poultry and swine producers to control mycotoxins in their feeds. The company will market a new product that consists of the fumonisin esterase, named Mycofix®FUMzyme, which is intended for use in poultry and swine diets in Canada.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market

The poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Mycotoxin Binders, Mycotoxin Modifiers

2) By Source: Organic, Inorganic

3) By Form: Liquid, Dry

Subsegments:

1) By Mycotoxin Binders: Clay-Based Binders, Silicate-Based Binders, Activated Charcoal Binders, Other Natural Binders

2) By Mycotoxin Modifiers: Enzyme-Based Modifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Biological Modifiers, Other Modifiers

Poultry Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for poultry feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers. The report on this market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

