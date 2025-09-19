Smart Gas Market Forecasted to Achieve US $58.32 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Smart Gas Market In 2025?

In recent times, the smart gas market has seen swift expansion. Its size is expected to increase from $28.14 billion in 2024 to $31.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This substantial growth during the historical period could be ascribed to regulatory measures, modernization of infrastructure, pressure to reduce costs, rising environmental consciousness, and consumer quest for efficiency.

The smart gas market size is anticipated to experience a significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $58.32 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This growth during the forecast period is primarily driven by factors such as the expansion of iot, initiatives towards smart cities, the integration of renewable energy, a global shift towards energy, and solutions for energy management. Major developments expected within the forecast period comprise of advanced metering infrastructure (ami), data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity initiatives, the introduction of renewable gas, blockchain technology applications, and smart city developments.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Smart Gas Market?

The growth of the smart gas market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising utilization of natural gas. Natural gas, a mix of hydrocarbon-rich gases, is utilized in residential and commercial areas for heating buildings and water, operating refrigeration and cooling systems, cooking, drying clothes, and outdoor lighting. Smart gas allows for the extraction of important data and analytical insights from the natural gas infrastructure, facilitating superior decision-making processes. It aids in detecting hazardous gases, measuring oxygen levels, preventing fire hazards, protecting against pipe corrosion, and managing risks, thereby enhancing the natural gas distribution network. For example, a 2022 report by the US Energy Information Administration, a US government energy agency, stated that in 2021, the United States utilized about 30.66 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas, approximately equivalent to 31.73 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) accounting for 32% of the total US energy consumption. Going forward in 2022, around 26% of total US natural gas consumption will be in the industrial sector. Additionally, industrial natural gas consumption in the United States will increase by 3% in 2022, after a 2% increase in 2021, with a daily consumption exceeding 23 billion cubic feet, more than the previous year. Therefore, it is the increased usage of natural gas that is propelling the smart gas market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Smart Gas Industry?

Major players in the Smart Gas include:

• General Electric Company

• Itron Inc

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Group

• Landis+Gyr Inc

• Oracle Corporation

• Elster Group SE

• Xylem Brand

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• Cap Gemini S.A

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Smart Gas Market In The Globe?

The surge in technological innovations is fostering a notable trend within the smart gas market. Leading companies in this domain are leveraging new technology to maintain their market stance. For instance, in July 2022, Hestan Cue, a manufacturer of smart cookware based in the U.S., rolled out a new smart gas technology, Hestan Smart Gas burner, that autonomously adjusts to correct cooking temperature degrees through its monitoring system. The cutting-edge gadget features Bluetooth tech and distinctive culinary sensors built in that alter the cooking temperature on its own once its AccuKnob on the cooktop is fixed to the correct degree. Additionally, it boasts a high-performing dual-flow gas system that heats in 25-degree increments ranging from 100 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Gas Market Report?

The smart gasmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

2) By Solution: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Geographical Information System (GIS), Enterprise Asset Management, Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Meter Data Analytics, Gas Leak Detection, Meter Data Management (MDM)

3) By Service: System Integration, Program Management, Installation

4) By End-User: Commercial And Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Automatic Meter Reading (AMR): Mobile AMR Systems, Fixed Network AMR Systems

2) By Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI): Smart Gas Meters, Communication Networks, Data Management Software, Analytics And Reporting Tools

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Gas Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the smart gas market. The report anticipates that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in this market during the forecast period. The smart gas market report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

