Carbon Capture And Storage Market Set to Reach $12.44 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Carbon Capture And Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Carbon Capture And Storage Market Through 2025?

The size of the carbon capture and storage market has been expanding swiftly in the previous few years. Forecasts predict that the market will inflate from $6.22 billion in 2024 to $7.1 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. Environmental regulations and policy backing, rising anxieties about climate change, investment in renewable energy, transition and decarbonization of the industry, along with initiatives of corporate sustainability have all contributed to the previously observed growth.

The market size for carbon capture and storage is poised for swift expansion in the forthcoming years. The projected growth is to reach $12.44 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth anticipated in the forecast period is largely due to government incentives and funding, the rise in carbon pricing initiatives, speedy industrialization in growing regions, worldwide commitments to a net-zero target, as well as collaborative industry schemes. Major ongoing trends over the forecast period encompass technological innovation and reduction in cost, advancements in ccs technology, the investment and funding scenario, governmental policies and regulations, and the perception of the public and corporations.

Download a free sample of the carbon capture and storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10170&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Carbon Capture And Storage Market?

The escalation of global carbon dioxide emissions is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the carbon capture and storage market. Carbon dioxide or CO2 emissions refer to the gases discharged through the burning of fossil fuels and cement production. These emissions also comprise gases flared during industrial processes and the use of fuels in solid, liquid, or gaseous form. The surge in carbon dioxide emissions expands the prospects for the carbon capture and storage market, as it is a technique utilized to reduce carbon emissions. This is achieved by separating, processing, and transporting the carbon dioxide stream from industrial sources to a location for long-term storage. For example, the NOAA Research, a scientific organization based in the US, reported in April 2024 that in 2023 the worldwide average concentration of surface CO2 reached 419.3 parts per million (ppm), signifying an increment of 2.8 ppm from the previous year. Thus, the escalating global carbon dioxide emissions are catalyzing the growth of the carbon capture and storage market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Carbon Capture And Storage Market?

Major players in the Carbon Capture And Storage include:

• Aker Solutions ASA

• Dakota Gasification Company

• Equinor ASA

• Fluor Corporation

• Linde PLC

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Shell PLC

• Siemens AG

• Sulzer Ltd.

• NRG Energy Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Carbon Capture And Storage Market In The Future?

The growing trend of product innovations is becoming increasingly evident within the carbon capture and storage market. Chief industries in this market are focusing on the creation of novel carbon capture and storage techniques to elevate efficiency, minimise costs and amplify the efficacy of carbon emissions capture from industrial activities. These techniques comprise specific frameworks and methodologies aimed at harnessing carbon dioxide emissions from various origins and securely relegating them underground to mitigate climate change impact. For example, Verra, a non-profit organisation in the US, in June 2024, introduced VM0049, a fresh carbon capture and storage approach. The new apparatus, VM0049, is a recently introduced Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) formulated specifically for carbon capture and storage (CCS) operations. This globally relevant framework illustrates policies for initiatives involving technology that captures carbon dioxide emissions from multiple sources, such as direct air capture and high-emission industrial procedures. This technique facilitates the quantification of carbon dioxide removals (CDRs) and reductions in emissions, which are crucial for firms aiming to achieve net-zero climate goals.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Carbon Capture And Storage Market

The carbon capture and storagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Pre-Combustion, Industrial Process, Post Combustion, Oxy-Combustion

2) By Service: Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage

3) By End-Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Coal And Biomass Power Plant, Iron And Steel, Chemicals, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Combustion: Gasification Systems, Chemical Looping, Hydrogen Production With Carbon Capture

2) By Industrial Process: Cement Production, Steel Manufacturing, Chemical Production

3) By Post Combustion: Flue Gas Treatment Systems, Absorption Techniques, Adsorption Techniques

4) By Oxy-Combustion: Oxygen-Fired Power Generation, Oxy-Fuel Combustion Systems, Oxy-Combustion For Industrial Applications

View the full carbon capture and storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-and-storage-global-market-report

Global Carbon Capture And Storage Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for carbon capture and storage. Projections show Asia-Pacific as the region with the quickest growth in this market during the predicted period. The report on carbon capture and storage market spans several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon Capture And Storage Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Carbon Capture And Storage Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-and-storage-technology-global-market-report

Carbon Capture Utilization And Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-utilization-and-storage-global-market-report

Carbon Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-composites-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.