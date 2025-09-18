Rising Demand for Clean Energy Boosts Small Wind Power Market Growth Globally

🌬️ Small Wind Power Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at 8.8% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global small wind power market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Small wind turbines, typically with a capacity of less than 20 kW and a rotor diameter of 10 meters (30 feet), are increasingly used for domestic, rural, and small-scale energy generation. Unlike large turbines that require mature grid infrastructure, small wind power systems can operate both on-grid and off-grid, making them a flexible and cost-effective solution for regions with limited access to electricity.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/982 Key Drivers of the Small Wind Power Market 🌍Growing demand for renewable energy: With rising concerns over climate change and fossil fuel depletion, small wind turbines are gaining traction as part of global renewable energy transitions Off-grid power solutions: In rural or remote areas, small wind turbines reduce dependency on transmission lines, saving heavy infrastructure costs.Flexibility in installation: Small turbines can operate at lower wind speeds than large turbines, expanding placement options in diverse geographies.Rising awareness and government support: Awareness campaigns and incentives by governments and private organizations are encouraging adoption of small wind power systems.Market Segmentation Insights 📊The small wind power market trends are analyzed across type, installation, application, and region.By TypeHorizontal Axis Wind Turbine (HAWT): The most widely adopted technology.Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT): Emerged as the global leader in 2020 due to its ease of maintenance and urban adaptability.By InstallationOn-Grid: Accounted for the largest market share in 2020, with grid-tied systems offering stability and consistent energy supply.Off-Grid: Popular in rural electrification and remote applications where grid access is limited.By ApplicationResidential: Household-scale turbines for domestic power generation.Commercial: Dominated the market in 2020, driven by businesses adopting renewable solutions to cut costs and emissions.Utility: Growing adoption for small-scale community projects.Buy This Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3de28c828a96fc7d9025cf1b90e5917e By RegionAsia-Pacific: Registered the highest market share in 2020, driven by rural electrification projects in China, India, and Southeast Asia.North America & Europe: Strong growth supported by renewable energy policies, subsidies, and clean energy adoption.LAMEA: Emerging opportunities with ongoing infrastructure development.Key Players in the Small Wind Power Industry 🏭Leading companies in the global small wind power market include:Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd.Bergey Wind Power Co.City WindmillsEocycle Technologies Inc.Northern Power SystemsRyse EnergySD Wind Energy LimitedShanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd.UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.Wind Energy SolutionsThese companies focus on innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainable solutions to meet the rising global demand.Impact of COVID-19 on the Small Wind Power Market 🦠The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the small wind power industry:Delays in projects: Travel restrictions disrupted site visits, environmental assessments, and certification processes.Supply chain disruptions: Manufacturing was halted, leading to reduced sales of turbines and components.Workforce shortages: According to UNIDO, 30–70% of workers migrated due to lockdowns, reducing production capacity.Decline in demand: With industries and construction activity slowing down, demand for wind turbines fell temporarily.However, as economies reopen, governments’ focus on green recovery and renewable energy investment is expected to accelerate the market rebound.Future Outlook 🌱The global small wind power market growth is set to accelerate with:Increased rural electrification initiatives.Government subsidies promoting clean energy adoption.Technological advancements enabling higher efficiency at lower wind speeds.With Asia-Pacific leading the growth and global sustainability goals creating new opportunities, the market is well-positioned to expand rapidly through 2030.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/982 Conclusion ✅The small wind power market plays a vital role in meeting the global demand for clean, reliable, and affordable energy. From residential rooftops to rural communities, small wind turbines are reshaping the future of power generation. With strong government support, rising environmental awareness, and technological innovation, the industry is expected to witness substantial growth, reaching $17.1 billion by 2030. 