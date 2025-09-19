The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Porcine Vaccine Market Forecasted to Achieve US $2.94 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $2.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Porcine Vaccine Market In 2025?

Strengthening consistently in recent years, the market size for the porcine vaccine is projected to rise from $1.89 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors such as disease management and prevention measures, a worldwide upsurge in pork consumption, expansion of pig farming, governmental control measures for diseases, alongside educational programs and awareness initiatives have contributed to the historical growth of this market.

In the coming years, the porcine vaccine market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding to $2.94 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth over the prediction period is due to factors such as the worldwide expansion of pig farming, increasing disease challenges, strict regulatory and compliance measures, technological progress in vaccine creation, international trade, and efforts to mitigate disease risks. The market trends for the forecast period comprise of bespoke vaccines for regional challenges, the use of biotechnology in vaccine creation, raising awareness of zoonotic diseases, the use of genomic methods in vaccine design, and an increase in research and development investments.

Download a free sample of the porcine vaccine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9111&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Porcine Vaccine Market?

The spike in swine disease infection rate is set to boost the porcine vaccine market's expansion. Swine influenza, or swine flu, is a prevalent respiratory condition in pigs, typically caused by the type A influenza virus, which often incites influenza outbreaks among pig populations. The pigs receive porcine vaccines, thereby triggering their immune systems to react and remember the pathogenic agent through an immunogenic response. This anticipatory response primes the pigs' immunity to combat pathogens and stave off illness by conducting an anamnestic response when they encounter the same pathogen again. As an example, the UK government reported in September 2024 that an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak could gravely jeopardize the UK's £8 billion pig industry and the £600 million generated from pork and pork product exports annually. The assumed financial fallout from such an outbreak could be anywhere between £10 million and £100 million. Hence, the escalating infection rates of swine disease is a significant factor propelling the porcine vaccine market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Porcine Vaccine Industry?

Major players in the Porcine Vaccine include:

• Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Zoetis Inc.

• Arko Laboratories Limited

• Merck Animal Health

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Huvepharma Inc.

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• Vetoquinol SA

What Are The Future Trends Of The Porcine Vaccine Market?

Leading firms in the porcine vaccine market are embracing strategic collaborations to boosts their R&D abilities and enhance their competitive stance in the fast-paced animal health market. The partnership utilizes both TVG's knowledge in vaccine technology and Pirbright's specialty in African swine fever (ASF) studies. The primary objective of this cooperation is to streamline the procedure of creating vaccines and devise innovative methods that could significantly boost pig health. For example, The Pirbright Institute, based in the UK, joined forces with The Vaccine Group (TVG), also UK-based, in May 2024, to devise a vaccine against African swine fever (ASF). The joint research is focused on developing vaccines that can mitigate ASF, by tapping into bovine herpesvirus 4 (BoHV-4) as the basic foundation. This technique harnesses the latest advancements in ASF vaccine studies and pig immunology to create more effective vaccines. This project is financially backed by the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC).

What Segments Are Covered In The Porcine Vaccine Market Report?

The porcine vaccine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines

2) By Disease Indication: Diarrhea, Swine Influenza, Arthritis, Bordetella Rhinitis, Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Virus (PRRSV), Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD), Other Disease Indications

3) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Hog or Pig Production Farm

Subsegments:

1) By Inactivated Vaccines: Whole Virus Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Inactivated Vaccines

2) By Live Attenuated Vaccines: Live Modified Vaccines, Live Virulent Vaccines

3) By Toxoid Vaccines: Inactivated Toxins

4) By Recombinant Vaccines: Recombinant Vector Vaccines, Subunit Recombinant Vaccines

5) By Conjugate Vaccines: Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccines

6) By DNA Vaccines: Plasmid DNA Vaccines

View the full porcine vaccine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/porcine-vaccine-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Porcine Vaccine Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the pack as the most significant region for the porcine vaccine market. The market report for porcine vaccines detailed various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Porcine Vaccine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-antibiotics-global-market-report

Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-antibiotics-and-antimicrobials-global-market-report

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-infectious-disease-diagnostics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.