Director-General announces appointment of new Chief Economist

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Robert W. Staiger to the position of Chief Economist and Director, ERSD," the Director-General said. "Bob is a highly authoritative voice in world trade, specializing in the study of international trade policy rules and institutions, with particular emphasis on the economics of the GATT/WTO."

Mr Staiger is currently the Loren M. Berry Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College and a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research in the United States. A US national, Mr. Staiger holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Williams College and a PhD in economics from the University of Michigan.