Vinny Steo of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Plans to Make a Family’s Home for the Holidays Dream Come True
Vinny Steo is asking Maryland and lower Pennsylvania families to nominate a family in need by November 14th that would like to buy or sell a home. In a special gesture of support, he will select a family to assist prior to the holidays and waive his commission entirely. This reflects his dedication to helping those in need, especially during tough times.
Known for his efficient, sophisticated multi-step marketing approach and a database of over 12,000 buyers, Vinny has built a reputation for selling homes quickly and for top dollar. Regarded as a local real estate expert, Vinny is on the radio weekly, sharing tips and advice for listeners who are in need of buying or selling real estate.
For more information or to nominate a family in special need, please contact Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at (410) 421-7726 or visit www.HomeWithVinny.com.
About Vinny Steo, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. With over 20 years of experience, Vinny Steo and his Team have assisted nearly 3,000 families with his exclusive “Your Home Sold or I’ll Buy It” Guarantee. Renowned for exceptional service, Vinny has earned nearly 1,000 five-star reviews. To demonstrate his commitment to community giving, Vinny and his Team not only donate their time, but a portion of their income on every real estate sale. This year’s goal is to raise $25,000 this year to benefit his Go Serve Big Partners including: Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, ALS Ride For Life, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Operation Second Chance, and First Fruits Farm. Contact (410) 793-1616 or visit yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-vinnysteo.com.
