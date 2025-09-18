Vinny Steo of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Plans to Make a Family’s Home for the Holidays Dream Come True

Vinny Steo, CEO / Owner Serving Maryland and Lower Pennsylvania

Vinny Steo is asking Maryland and lower Pennsylvania families to nominate a family in need by November 14th that would like to buy or sell a home.

I'm waiving my commission to help a local family in need find a home. Please share and nominate your story so I can help turn hardship into hope this upcoming holiday season.” — Vinny Steo

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinny Steo, CEO/Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is reaching out to Maryland and Lower Pennsylvania families with a heartfelt initiative, by waiving his commission for a family who needs to buy or sell a home. Recognizing that every buyer and seller situation is unique, and understanding the challenges many families face today, Vinny is committed to making a difference. With over two decades of serving the community that has supported his business, Vinny’s mission has always been to "Go Serve Big" by offering guarantees in an unpredictable world.Vinny Steo is asking Maryland and lower Pennsylvania families to nominate a family in need by November 14th that would like to buy or sell a home. In a special gesture of support, he will select a family to assist prior to the holidays and waive his commission entirely. This reflects his dedication to helping those in need, especially during tough times.Known for his efficient, sophisticated multi-step marketing approach and a database of over 12,000 buyers, Vinny has built a reputation for selling homes quickly and for top dollar. Regarded as a local real estate expert, Vinny is on the radio weekly, sharing tips and advice for listeners who are in need of buying or selling real estate.For more information or to nominate a family in special need, please contact Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at (410) 421-7726 or visit www.HomeWithVinny.com About Vinny Steo, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. With over 20 years of experience, Vinny Steo and his Team have assisted nearly 3,000 families with his exclusive “Your Home Sold or I’ll Buy It” Guarantee. Renowned for exceptional service, Vinny has earned nearly 1,000 five-star reviews. To demonstrate his commitment to community giving, Vinny and his Team not only donate their time, but a portion of their income on every real estate sale. This year’s goal is to raise $25,000 this year to benefit his Go Serve Big Partners including: Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, ALS Ride For Life, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Operation Second Chance, and First Fruits Farm. Contact (410) 793-1616 or visit yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-vinnysteo.com.

