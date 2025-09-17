Submit Release
Upcoming Consular Hours in Chicago, Illinois

SLOVENIA, September 17 - During consular hours, Slovenian citizens can apply for personal documents (passports and identity cards).

To request an appointment, contact sloconsulate.cleveland@gov.si to make an appointment no later than October 10, 2025.

In addition Consular hours in Chicago may be offered also November 8, 2025.

