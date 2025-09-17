Mangorock International Expands Nationwide with Custom Faux Rock Waterfalls and Displays

25+ years of lightweight, durable faux rock artistry now shipped across the USA for auto dealerships, resorts, and theme parks.

We blend artistry with practicality, shipping custom rockwork nationwide so clients get beauty, durability, and efficiency.” — Al Mango

NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mangorock International, a leader in custom faux rock design, announced its expanded nationwide service offering lightweight, durable, and artistic waterfalls and displays for automotive dealerships, resorts, and theme parks. With over 25 years of expertise, the company now fabricates installations in a controlled off-site environment and ships them anywhere in the United States, making large-scale scenic artistry more accessible than ever.

Unlike traditional stonework or on-site fabrication, Mangorock International’s custom rockwork is designed for fast installation with minimal disruption. Each feature is lightweight yet durable, built to withstand high-traffic environments while reducing logistical challenges associated with natural stone.

“Our mission has always been to blend artistry with practicality,” said AI Mango, founder of Mangorock International. “By crafting each piece off-site and shipping directly to our clients, we ensure consistent quality, faster turnaround, and cost efficiency without compromising design.”

Mangorock’s faux rock waterfalls and displays have been showcased in diverse venues, from automotive showrooms that want a striking focal point for customers to theme parks and resorts aiming to transport guests into immersive environments. Every project is custom-designed to match the brand aesthetic and environmental needs of the client.

Key benefits of Mangorock International’s approach include:

-Nationwide Reach: Fabrication in Florida, shipped across the U.S. with secure packaging and delivery.

-Lightweight Construction: Easier handling and faster on-site setup compared to natural stone.

-Custom Artistic Design: Each project is tailored to the client’s space, vision, and branding.

-Durability: Weather-resistant, safe for public use, and long-lasting in high-traffic settings.

-25+ Years of Experience: A proven track record in creative scenic fabrication and waterscapes.

In addition to water features and showroom focal points, the company offers scenic backdrops, resort waterscapes, and thematic displays that enhance visitor experiences. With off-site fabrication, clients benefit from minimal downtime, predictable scheduling, and uncompromised quality control.

Mangorock International is now accepting new project inquiries for 2025 and beyond. Clients can explore the company’s portfolio and request a custom consultation online.

For more information, visit www.mangorock.com.

About Mangorock International

Mangorock International is a U.S.-based fabrication company specializing in custom faux rock waterfalls, displays, and waterscapes. Serving automotive dealerships, theme parks, and resorts for more than 25 years, the company combines artistry with innovative lightweight construction to deliver durable, shippable scenic solutions nationwide.

