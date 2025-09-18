Prime Minister Browne Antigua and Barbuda

Prime Minister Browne Drives Economic Growth by Positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a Premier Hub for Film and Television Productions

ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since taking office in 2014, Hon. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, has actively championed film and television production as a key driver of economic growth and the nation’s international visibility. His leadership has attracted major productions, from feature films like Wendy (2020) and Allied (2016) to high-profile reality television finales such as The Bachelorette, positioning the island as a sought-after destination for diverse projects. In a small environment like Antigua, with a population of roughly 100,000, each production makes a significant impact, boosting both local engagement and the island’s profile on the international stage.Film and television projects create opportunities for skilled local labor, including fabricators, hair and makeup artists, seamstresses, drivers, photographers, videographers, drone pilots, and catering teams. By employing local talent, these productions support livelihoods and foster long-term industry growth under the Prime Minister’s guidance.“Every production filmed here tells a part of Antigua and Barbuda’s story to the world,” says Prime Minister Browne. “We are proud to see our island’s landscapes showcased on the global stage, inspiring both investment and tourism while creating lasting opportunities for our people.”The economic impact extends beyond labor. Productions drive tourism demand and investment in the hospitality sector, filling hotel rooms, boosting restaurant and bar patronage, and increasing rentals of boats, cars, and equipment. They generate government revenue through the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax, airport fees, tourism levies, and statutory payroll contributions. Public relations benefits are equally significant, as productions amplify the island’s profile through global media coverage, social engagement, and repeated streaming exposure, further enhancing Antigua’s market profile and investment potential.All-inclusive resort brands, like Elite Island Resorts, have embraced the Prime Minister’s vision by producing high-performing music videos and short films featuring artists such as UB40 and Antigua’s own Reggae Ambassador, Causion. These productions highlight the very best of the island, further stimulating tourism and investment while garnering millions of views. Local filmmakers, including Howard and Mitzi Allen of Hama Films, have achieved international recognition for works like The Sweetest Mango (2001), The Skin (2011), and Deep Blue (2023), reinforcing Antigua and Barbuda as a growing hub for creative talent.Antigua’s unmatched diversity of filming locations, from lush rainforests and farms to vibrant markets, pristine beaches, historic forts, and marinas, is now accessible to international productions thanks to Prime Minister Browne’s strategic efforts to streamline logistics, reduce barriers, and actively promote the island globally. Nonstop flights from major cities, combined with cost-effective policies, modern airport infrastructure, and ongoing government support, ensure productions run efficiently. Safe, reliable travel and accommodations further highlight Antigua as an exceptionally user-friendly and versatile destination for projects ranging from romantic comedies to spine-chilling horror films.Visitors can also experience the magic of these productions firsthand. Antigua’s top tours bring travelers to filming locations of high-profile movies and television shows, allowing guests to create their own content and memories while exploring the island’s breathtaking scenery.Looking forward, Prime Minister Browne continues to track the impact of these productions, using data on tourism demand, media engagement, market profile, and investment gains to guide strategic initiatives, ensuring Antigua and Barbuda remains a premier Caribbean destination for film and television.For more information on Antigua and Barbuda’s growing popularity across the film landscape, visit https://www.eliteislandresorts.com/tv-film

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.