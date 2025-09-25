Sidewalk Juice Takes Off: Sacramento International Airport Openings Fuel Regional Expansion

We are excited to share our smoothies, juices, bowls and toasts with travelers at SMF” — Jason Nazzal, Founder of Sidewalk Juice.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sidewalk Juice , the Bay Area–born smoothie and juice bar brand known for its award-winning menu and fresh, feel-good flavors, is accelerating its growth with multiple new locations across Northern California. The company is set to open two new juice bars at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) beginning on Thursday, September 25th, and another towards the end of October.Since its founding in San Francisco, Sidewalk Juice has won recognition for both its commitment to wholesome, made-to-order smoothies and juices and its customer-loved flavor lineup. Signature creations like the Blueberry Almond Smoothie, packed with antioxidants and an option for plant-based protein, and the El Nino Smoothie have earned praise from food and lifestyle outlets and consumers who are repeat customers and die-hard fans.“We are excited to share our smoothies, juices, bowls and toasts with travelers at SMF,” said Jason Nazzal, Founder of Sidewalk Juice. “My life changed when I first experimented making juices in the early days of the business and realized not only did it taste great but it also made me feel better. We know busy travelers have options and we hope to brighten their travels with our ultimate juice bar and delicious food.”Customer Favorites from the menu include:OMG – Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Pitaya, Banana, IceGreen Energy – Spinach, Parsley, Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Lemon, GingerAvocado Toast – Avocado, Olive Oil, Micro Greens, Chili Flakes, Flax Seeds, Cherry TomatoesPartnerships with award-winning regional brands: Verve Coffee, Starter Bakery (for baked goods), and Boichik BagelsA Growing Legacy of FreshnessWhat began as a single neighborhood juice bar has quickly grown into a regional favorite. Along the way, Sidewalk Juice has been recognized with industry awards celebrating its innovation in healthy fast-casual dining and its community-focused approach to franchising.“Our vision has always been simple: make it easy for people to fuel their day with something that tastes great and makes them feel even better,” said Gus Daibis, CEO of Sidewalk Juice. “We’re proud of the awards we’ve won, but what matters most is seeing customers come back for their favorites – from the Blueberry Almond to our Green Energy and Ginger shots, Acai bowls and toasts – and knowing we’re creating something that travelers, locals, and families can count on.”The new openings at SMF marks Sidewalk Juice’s first location in the capital city, while the two SFO outposts underscores the brand’s strength in high-traffic travel hubs and remains a focus for the growing franchise to open more locations in airports across California. The upcoming openings in San Mateo and Burlingame highlight continued demand for health-forward juice and breakfast items in Northern California suburbs. The Sidewalk Juice franchise by the end of the year will have 11 total juice bars with a vision to double the number in the next year.With additional airport partnerships and local franchise deals in development, Sidewalk Juice is set to continue its steady climb as one of the region’s fastest-growing juice and smoothie brands.About Sidewalk JuiceFounded in San Francisco, Sidewalk Juice serves fresh smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and nourishing bowls, always made-to-order with real ingredients. From community storefronts to busy airport concourses, Sidewalk Juice makes better-for-you choices accessible, flavorful, and fun. With a growing list of award-winning locations across Northern California, Sidewalk Juice is fueling the future of health-conscious fast casual.Learn more: https://sidewalkjuice.com • Instagram: @sidewalkjuiceMedia Contact:Heather Krug | Heather Krug PR & MarketingE: heather@heatherkrug.com | M: 310.463.1415

