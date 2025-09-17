Changes to eligibility for the UK skilled worker visa

A House of Commons Library briefing has been published following changes to UK visa and settlement rules.

On 1 July 2025, the UK announced changes expected to the skilled worker visa. Employers will not be able to sponsor workers for new worker visas on occupations that are no longer eligible.

From 22 July 2025, you’ll usually only get a new skilled worker visa if you need a degree-level qualification to do your job. The government have said there will be exceptions until the end of 2026.

On 17 September, the RMT union held a demonstration outside the Home Office. They called on government to urgently ensure full protection for their members who were employed in eligible roles before the new changes came into effect.

House of Commons Library briefing: changes to UK visa and settlement rules after the 2025 immigration white paper.

