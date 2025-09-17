Write to End Violence Against Women Awards

The Write to End Violence Against Women (WEVAW) Awards, sponsored by the NUJ, recognise journalists and writers who report on violence against women responsibly, sensitively and accurately.

There are various categories to celebrate work published in the last year, including ‘Best news piece’, ‘Best feature’, ‘Best investigation’, and ‘Best broadcast’.

The awards are free to enter but applicants must act fast with the deadline of 30 September 2025 fast approaching. Expert judges will shortlist next month and the in-person award ceremony will be held on 27 November in London.

Entries will be assessed on a range of criteria, including the quality of writing and reporting and how well the piece raises awareness of and challenges gender inequality or violence against women. Judges will also be looking for work that follows the guidance on reporting these issues, ensuring that the voices of victim-survivors are included and that they are treated with respect and dignity.

The media’s reporting of violence against women and girls can play a vital role in ending it, increasing our collective understanding of abuse and challenging its place in society. It’s worth recognising quality journalism and the journalists who contribute to achieving those goals.

Learn more and enter the WEVAW Awards here.

