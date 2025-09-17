Clyde Lourdez Announces The Coronation: A Four-Act Luxury Showcase of Modern Royalty

Black-owned brand unveils 22 Comforture looks with Adinkra storytelling; early-bird tickets open October 10 for December 12 event.

The Coronation is more than fashion, it’s a ceremony of culture and empowerment, reminding everyone that being royal isn’t about a title, it’s a feeling.” — Jacquez “Quez” Joseph

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clyde Lourdez, a Black-owned luxury life-wear label at the forefront of cultural innovation, proudly announces its debut runway presentation, The Coronation: A Royal Fashion Affair. Taking place on December 12, 2025, this event will unveil 22 original looks presented in a four-act ceremonial showcase unlike any traditional fashion show.

Founded by designer Jacquez “Quez” Joseph, Clyde Lourdez is built on the philosophy of Comforture, couture made for comfort. The brand merges high-fashion craftsmanship with everyday wearability, creating garments that embody empowerment, identity, and inclusivity. At its core, Clyde Lourdez seeks to remind wearers of one essential truth: “You’re Royal.”

The Coronation is more than a fashion presentation; it is a cultural statement. Structured in four acts titled Awakening, Preparation, Ascension, and Coronation, the event symbolizes the journey of self-discovery, growth, triumph, and affirmation. Every garment reflects this narrative, blending premium materials with Adinkra symbolism, a West African visual language that communicates values of resilience, love, and unity.

By blending couture detailing, streetwear silhouettes, and cultural storytelling, Clyde Lourdez aims to redefine modern luxury and celebrate the richness of Black-owned creativity on a global stage.

What The Coronation Represents

The Coronation: A Royal Fashion Affair is not designed as a typical runway presentation. Instead, it is envisioned as a ceremonial journey that elevates fashion into a storytelling medium. The show unfolds in four distinct acts: Awakening, Preparation, Ascension, and Coronation, each representing a transformative stage of empowerment.

Awakening introduces silhouettes that signal self-discovery and awareness. Clean lines, bold accents, and lightweight fabrics echo the first spark of identity.

Preparation showcases layered pieces and refined tailoring, symbolizing growth and resilience. Every detail, from textures to embellishments, speaks to readiness for the path ahead.

Ascension elevates the narrative through regal fabrics, satin, suede, and wool, embodied in striking outerwear and statement ensembles. This act represents triumph, achievement, and recognition.

Coronation brings the journey to its peak with ceremonial looks that blend cultural heritage with modern couture. These designs affirm the Clyde Lourdez mantra: “You’re Royal.”

By structuring the event as a ceremony, Clyde Lourdez transforms the runway into a stage of identity reclamation. Each look is not just clothing but a chapter in a shared cultural story, designed to empower audiences as much as it inspires. The format reimagines what fashion shows can be, fusing art, culture, and empowerment, so attendees leave not only inspired by design but affirmed in spirit.

The Philosophy of Comforture

At the core of Clyde Lourdez is a guiding principle that sets the brand apart: Comforture, couture made for comfort. Coined by founder Quez, the term fuses the refinement of couture with the practicality of comfort, challenging the long-standing perception that high fashion must sacrifice wearability for prestige.

Comforture emphasizes design that is aspirational yet accessible. Every garment is meticulously crafted from premium textiles, leather, suede, wool, satin, and chenille, selected not only for their luxurious feel but also for their adaptability to everyday life. Silhouettes are designed to be flattering without being restrictive, allowing the wearer to move with confidence while maintaining an elevated look.

The philosophy extends beyond materials and cuts. Comfort represents an emotional experience: clothing that affirms the identity of its wearer while offering physical ease. In an era where consumers increasingly value both authenticity and versatility, Clyde Lourdez positions itself as a leader in delivering fashion that does not compromise.

By making couture truly wearable, Clyde Lourdez signals a new era where comfort and culture coexist with elegance and prestige.

Adinkra Storytelling in Fashion

One of the most distinctive elements of Clyde Lourdez’s design philosophy is its integration of Adinkra symbolism. For their staple Adinkra varsity jacket the featured symbols are (in order):

-NYAME DUA: translates to “God’s Tree” or “God’s Altar.”

In Akan culture, trees are viewed as bridges between the physical and spiritual realms. Nyame Dua signifies the direct presence and constant protection of the divine. Its presence fosters unity and collective spirituality, reinforcing reverence and gratitude.

-BESE SAKA: symbol of Affluence, Unity, and Abundance, derived from bese (“cola nut”) and saka (“sack”).

The visual form evokes a sack of cola nuts. Historically associated with trade and ritual exchange, its abundance signified economic strength. In Akan society, affluence is celebrated in a communal context, where wealth is shared and respected.

-ESONO ANANTAM: represents an elephant’s footprint.

A symbol of making a significant, lasting impact, much like the imprint of an elephant. It encourages individuals and communities to aspire to greatness and to leave a positive mark on both their community and the wider world.

By weaving these symbols into garments, Clyde Lourdez transforms clothing into a form of storytelling. Each piece carries cultural resonance, allowing wearers to embody values of strength, unity, and perseverance in their daily lives. Drawing on African, American, and Caribbean influences, Adinkra-infused fashion serves as both an homage to heritage and a statement of identity.

Founder’s Vision: Jacquez “Quez” Joseph

Behind every movement is a visionary, and for Clyde Lourdez, that visionary is Quez. Of Haitian descent and raised by a single mother in South Florida, Quez created Clyde Lourdez to fill a void he saw in the fashion industry: a lack of inclusive luxury that speaks directly to identity, culture, and empowerment.

Quez draws inspiration from the pioneering spirit of FUBU and Dapper Dan, who brought representation to communities often overlooked by mainstream fashion. At the same time, he admires the consistency and aspirational appeal of Ralph Lauren, a designer whose name became synonymous with timeless luxury. By blending these influences, Quez crafted a brand that balances heritage with modern aspiration.

His mission for Clyde Lourdez is clear: to build a cultural house of fashion that goes beyond clothing. Every garment is an invitation for individuals to see themselves as royalty, regardless of background or status.

“In creating Clyde Lourdez, I wanted to design more than clothes,” Quez explains. “I wanted to design experiences, pieces that remind people that identity and culture are strengths, not barriers.”

Quez’s leadership is both creative and strategic. He envisions Clyde Lourdez as a global brand that expands into accessories, collaborations, and showcases, while remaining deeply rooted in its founding philosophy of Comforture. With The Coronation, Quez positions Clyde Lourdez where fashion becomes both luxury and legacy.

Destiny Love: Bridging Screen & Couture

To bring its message of empowerment to life, Clyde Lourdez has partnered with actress Destiny Love, who serves as brand ambassador. While Destiny will not be physically present at The Coronation due to a prior engagement, she continues to support the showcase in her ambassador role. She currently portrays Laura Peterson on the CBS series “Beyond the Gates.”

“Partnering with Clyde Lourdez is an alignment of values,” Destiny shared. “This brand reflects the same belief I carry into my work, that true power comes from within, and that every individual deserves to see themselves as royal.”

Event Details: A Royal Fashion Affair

-Event Date: December 12, 2025

-Venue: To be announced (South Florida)

-Runway Theme: Four acts, Awakening, Preparation, Ascension, Coronation

-Presentation: 22 looks (11 men’s, 11 women’s) comprising 37 new pieces (excluding accessories)

Men’s: 22 new pieces, including shirts, pants, jeans, a vintage jersey, and 3 new Adinkra jackets

Women’s: 15 additional pieces, including jumpsuits, tops, skirts, dresses, a hoodie jogger set, and 1 new women’s crop Adinkra jacket

-Royal Invitations: After purchase, attendees receive an email invitation, followed by a Royal summons by mail. Tiers include The Courtier’s Invitation (General Admission), The Noble’s Invitation (Middle Tier), and The Sovereign’s Invitation (Most Prestigious). Sovereign attendees will be chauffeured to the event by a royal chariot provided by the 5-star fleet. Early-bird invitations are available Oct 10 – Nov 7.

Audience & Community Impact

Clyde Lourdez resonates with people dedicated to self-empowerment, bettering themselves and their communities, and showing up with style. By combining high-quality craftsmanship with inclusive storytelling and drawing on African, American, and Caribbean influences, Clyde Lourdez speaks to audiences who value authenticity, culture, and confidence.

Through The Coronation, Clyde Lourdez aims to solidify its position as a cultural force for the diaspora and beyond.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Clyde Lourdez

Beyond The Coronation, Clyde Lourdez envisions expansion into capsule collections, showcases, and collaborations with artists and institutions that share its empowerment-first ethos. Future initiatives will continue to fuse fashion with culture, extending the brand’s narrative into accessories, footwear, and digital experiences.

Quez emphasizes that the brand’s long-term vision is to become a global house of Comforture, where every product is infused with inclusivity, luxury, and cultural depth.

Be Part of the Movement

Early-bird Royal invitations open October 10, 2025, and run through November 7, 2025, with exclusive access for members of the Clyde Lourdez Royalty Program. Interested attendees are encouraged to visit www.clourdez.com and follow @clydelourdez on Instagram and Facebook for updates, invitation details, and behind-the-scenes content.

About Clyde Lourdez

Clyde Lourdez is a Black-owned luxury life-wear house redefining modern royalty through Comforture, couture made for comfort. Rooted in cultural storytelling and empowerment, the brand’s Adinkra-inspired designs and premium materials invite wearers to reclaim their crown and express identity with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

