Sprout Organics Recalling Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach Pouches

RHODE ISLAND, September 17 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Sprout Organics is recalling one lot of Sprout Organics Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach pouches because they may contain elevated levels of lead.

Exposure to lead, even at low levels, may increase blood lead levels. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. The effects of lead depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age/body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems.

The product, a 3.5-ounce pouch, was sold in Walgreens and some independent stores in southern states, with most sales occurring between September and December 2024. The product was not sold in any other large grocery chain besides Walgreens.

The pouches have a Lot Code number of 4212, and an expiration date of 10/29/2025. An image of the product is attached. If consumers have this product, they should return it to their local store for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date and no other Sprout Organics products are impacted by this voluntary recall. The voluntary recall is being initiated after routine sampling.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at 510-833-6089 Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm Pacific Time or by email at Info@sproutorganics.com.