Entertainment Visionary and Philanthropist Sir Michael Fomkin Joins Abundance Studios® as Executive Producer

Sir Michael Fomkin Joins Abundance Studios® As Executive Producer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® proudly announces the addition of Sir Michael Fomkin as an Executive Producer. With a career spanning more than two decades across entertainment, business, and personal development, Fomkin brings both visionary leadership and deep industry expertise to the studio’s mission of creating films that inspire, educate, and impact audiences worldwide.

Fomkin’s unique background—building platforms that empower thousands of actors, models, and entrepreneurs while advancing global philanthropic efforts—makes him a great fit for Abundance Studios®. His work has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and on major networks including ABC, CBS, and Fox News. As founder of VIP Ignite, Truth Mgmt, and VisionCraft, he has pioneered innovative approaches to branding, storytelling, and personal positioning, while his philanthropic initiatives have helped rescue over 3,500 children from sex trafficking and raised millions to build schools in Kenya.

"Joining Abundance Studios® is more than an opportunity—it’s a calling," said Sir Michael Fomkin. "Film is one of the most powerful tools we have to influence culture and spark action. I’m excited to contribute to projects that shine a light on the stories that need to be told and help create lasting change."

About Sir Michael Fomkin

For over 20 years, Sir Michael Fomkin has been a pioneering force in entertainment and personal development. He is the founder of VIP Ignite, Truth Mgmt, and VisionCraft, and co-creator of CAST-GPT™, the world’s first AI-powered casting assistant for models and actors. A #1 best-selling author and knighted philanthropist, Michael has raised millions for education and humanitarian causes, while mentoring talent who have gone on to star in blockbuster films, television series, and global ad campaigns. He is also the founder of Legends Circle, an elite mastermind for entrepreneurs seeking mentorship from iconic leaders.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a cause-driven film studio and producer collective dedicated to creating meaningful documentaries and media projects that inspire action, amplify impact, and elevate stories of extraordinary people and organizations. By bringing together entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers like Sir Michael Fomkin, Abundance Studios® continues to redefine how powerful stories are funded, produced, and shared with the world.

