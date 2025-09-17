Metal Cutting Gas Market 2025 | Industry Growth, Strategic Developments & Competitive Analysis

Metal Cutting Gas Market By End Use

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rising global population and rapid urbanization are fueling the expansion of the construction sector, where metal-cutting gases play a critical role in welding, cutting, and shaping steel structures. This growing demand is a key driver for the global metal cutting gas market According to the report, the global metal cutting gas industry was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31807 Market Drivers and Opportunities:- Construction boom: Growing infrastructure projects in developed and developing economies continue to drive demand for cutting and welding applications.- Restraints: Limited technical expertise and the rising adoption of advanced cutting machinery may hamper growth.- Opportunities: Expanding applications in aerospace, automotive, and industrial fabrication—particularly for processing carbon and low-alloy steels—are creating new avenues for market growth.Segment Insights:-By Gas Type:- Acetylene dominated the market in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of global revenue.- It is also expected to grow at the fastest pace (CAGR 4.5%) due to its ability to produce the hottest flame, making it a preferred choice for industrial applications.By End Use:- Metal & Metal Fabrication accounted for one-third of the market in 2021 and will remain dominant, supported by infrastructure development and prefabrication trends.- The Aerospace segment, however, is set to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific held nearly half of the global market share in 2021 and is projected to remain the leader, with the fastest CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.- Regional growth is supported by rising production capacities. For example, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. launched Indane NANOCUT, a cutting gas that delivers higher flame temperature, lower oxygen consumption, and improved cost efficiency.Key Market Players:- Total Energies SE- Hornet Cutting Systems- Ador Welding Limited- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited- LEVSTAL- NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.- Haco- Brothers Gas𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-cutting-gas-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

