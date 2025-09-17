Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet Sept. 25
The N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25 by web conference.
Agenda items include:
• A presentation on the initial recommendations from the Collaboratory Study on the Coastal and Marine Fisheries of the State.
• A discussion of the proposed framework for the 2026 CHPP amendment.
• Discussion of the timeline for the 2026 revision of the plan.
In accordance with NCGS 143-318.13, a listening location will be provided at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Click Here for a full agenda and web conference link.
For more information, contact Zach.Harrison@deq.nc.gov with the Division of Marine Fisheries.
|WHAT:
|N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee
|WHEN:
|Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Click Here for Web Conference Link
|LISTENING LOCATION:
|N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West
Morehead City, NC 28557
