Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet Sept. 25

The N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25 by web conference.

Agenda items include:

• A presentation on the initial recommendations from the Collaboratory Study on the Coastal and Marine Fisheries of the State.

• A discussion of the proposed framework for the 2026 CHPP amendment.

• Discussion of the timeline for the 2026 revision of the plan.

In accordance with NCGS 143-318.13, a listening location will be provided at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Click Here for a full agenda and web conference link.

For more information, contact Zach.Harrison@deq.nc.gov with the Division of Marine Fisheries.

