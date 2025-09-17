Tonic Wine Market Expected to Reach $3,133.2 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 5.8%

Tonic Wine Forecast

Increase in use of lucrative packaging, premiumization of tonic wine, and rise in on-premise consumption fuel the growth of the global tonic wine market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic wine market size was estimated at $1.78 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.13 billion by 2030, and registering with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in use of lucrative packaging, premiumization of tonic wine, and rise in on-premise consumption fuel the growth of the global tonic wine market. On the other hand, presence of alternative products impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of organic & biodynamic products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14053 The lucrative packaging, premiumization of tonic wines, and mounting on-premise consumption are some of the factors driving the growth of the global tonic wine market. Tonic wine is the combination drink of wine with fruits and herb extracts. The tonic wine is blend with other drinks to make cocktails. The tonic wine has gained momentum in the market owing to rise in health consciousness among the consumers.Organic, natural, and GMO-free products have been increasingly popular in recent years. As a result, organic tonic wine has become increasingly popular, particularly in recent years. Leading competitors are constantly expanding their product offerings to include organic and non-GMO certified wine, which is fueling the expansion of the tonic wine market. To meet the growing demand for non-GMO and organic wines, the major players have begun producing organic tonic wine.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tonic-wine-market/purchase-options The tonic wine market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into Magnum, Buckfast, Sanatogen, and Mandingo. The increased consumption of Buckfast tonic wine in Asia-Pacific region resulted into highest revenue generation in 2020. Based on distribution channel, the tonic wine market is segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online stores. The specialty stores was the highest revenue generator because specialty stores provide vast variety of products specific to the particular market.Based on region, the market across Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global tonic wine industry , due to demographic growth of the young-adult population and rich economy. Simultaneously, North America is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is because the disposable income and purchasing power of the consumers is high in this region.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14053 Key players in the industry-Crabbie'sStone'sLindisfarneMellaFrederiksdalSanatogenWincarnisJingjiuSainsbury'sBristolCampari GroupBuckfastDee Bee WholesaleHerb AffairLeonard J Russell SnrPortman GroupZhangyuMacleod DistillersTrending Reports:Wine Chocolate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wine-chocolate-market-A14197 Dry Wine Yeast Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dry-wine-yeast-market-A107884 CBD Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cbd-wine-market-A16911

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.