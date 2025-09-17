Liquid Dietary Supplements Volume is registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The liquid dietary supplements market accounted for $21.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $27.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.Liquid dietary supplements have become increasingly popular among the worldwide population. This trend is growing, owing to the fact that people have become increasingly health conscious and are inclined toward buying these supplements. It has been observed that people usually do not like taking nutritional supplements in the form of capsules or pills, which has, in turn, laid a strong foundation for development liquid dietary supplements.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10601 Surge in number of health-conscious people, increase in consumption of probiotic drinks, and rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste and ease of consumption drive the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market. However, strict rules and regulations by governments hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities for bringing better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies present new opportunities in the coming years.Liquid Dietary Supplements Market SegmentationBased on ingredient, the vitamins & minerals segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the proteins & amino acids segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.By application, the sports nutrition segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including bone & joint health, heart health, immune health, weight loss, digestive health, and others.Based on region, North America accounted for the major share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading players of the global liquid dietary supplements market discussed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, Bayer, BASF, Koninklijke DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Glanbia, Amway, and Liquid Health, Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

