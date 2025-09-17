Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Is Expected to Reach USD 43.2 Billion by 2031

Increase in the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), rise in the diagnosis rate of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from Allied Market Research reveals the global autism spectrum disorders market is projected to grow from $27.3 billion in 2021 to an estimated $43.2 billion by 2031, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The detailed analysis offers a comprehensive look at market trends, key segments, and the competitive landscape, providing valuable insights for investors and stakeholders aiming to strengthen their market position.Download Sample Report:The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global autism spectrum disorders market based on disease, service, location, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on disease, the autistic disorder segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global autism spectrum disorders market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asperger syndrome segment, nevertheless, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments such as pervasive development disorder (PDD) and others.In terms of service, the behavioural approaches segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autism spectrum disorders market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the medication segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as early intervention, medication and other services.Based on location, the education counsellor center segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autism spectrum disorders market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry:Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global autism spectrum disorders market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global autism spectrum disorders market analyzed in the research include Abbvie Inc, Axial therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cognoa Inc, Curemark LLC, dfusion inc.,EarliTec Diagnostics Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis AG.The report analyzes these key players of the global autism spectrum disorders market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

