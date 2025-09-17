Farro Market to Reach US$ 513.8 Million by 2030, with 10.1% CAGR Growth Forecast from 2021

Farro Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farro market size was generated $178.9 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $513.8 million by 2030, and witnessing with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in demand for food applications, consumer preference for clean label food products sources, and rise in demand for convenience food drive the growth of the global farro market. However, lower yields in comparison to other grains hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for organically-sourced faro creates new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13879 Organically sourced farro products offer a variety of advantages as compared to conventional counterpart, as they are free from pesticides, fertilizers and other harmful chemicals and is hence largely preferred and acceptable by consumers. The propensity of consumers to spend more on organic has been positive for farro grain and its products. Consumers expect that their product is manufactured in an ethical manner and they also associate organically certified farro as a product that has been produced and processed in a chemical free manner. These factors are anticipated to collectively contribute toward the growth of farro market trends.The market growth is propelled by the inclination towards organic and healthy food ingredients is a result of the demand for clean label food products that are free of synthetic additives and harmful chemicals across the world.Farro is a cereal grain in which, unlike wheat, the husk adheres to the grain, just as in barley and oats. Farro, a grain, is an unhybridized form of wheat. It has a firm, chewy texture. Its fiber content therefore is high and so are nutrients such as Vitamin E and protein. Furthermore, farro has a high rusticity and great environmental adaptability, which allows it not to be affected by wild herbs.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market/purchase-options The rise in health consciousness among consumers has increased exponentially. There is an ongoing shift in the dietary habits among consumers, wherein they are increasing opting for heathier plant-based alternatives. Hence, the food industry players are responding by developing a wide range of healthy alternatives, such as farro pasta, biscuits, sweets, among others. Moreover, in the recent years, food traceability has become an important aspect among consumers, as they care more about what they are eating and where their food is sourced. In addition, consumers demand for creativity and variety in their melas; hence, they are experimenting with new products and adding plant-based food products to their diet, which, in turn, propels the farro market growth.Based on region, North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in inclination toward Italian food, preference for health-conscious products with lifestyle changes, and concerns about animal welfare, sustainable food supply, and the environment. However, Europe contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global farro industry , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to huge cultivation in Italy, interest in farro's nutritional content, attention to local traditions and ancient foods from consumers, and initiatives for agrobiodiversity conservation and diversification of cropping systems.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13879 Leading market playersWoodland FoodsWhole Foods Market Services Inc.Bluebird Grain FarmsBob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.Poggio del Farro SrlNature's Earthly ChoiceTimeless Seeds Inc.Vigo Importing Co. Inc.Waitrose Ltd.Roland Foods LLC.Trending Reports:Seaweed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-market Textured Vegetable Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-vegetable-protein-market-A11155 Margarine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/margarine-market-A49222

