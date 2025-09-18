Solar Electricity Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Solar Electricity Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the solar electricity market has seen a substantial increase in recent years. The market is projected to expand from $100.74 billion in 2024 to $117.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The previous growth has been due to a range of factors, including robust economic expansion in emerging markets, the high expense of diesel power, corporate initiatives advocating for solar electricity, and a surge in research and development (r&d) investments.

The market size of solar electricity is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the coming years, reaching an estimated $205.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The acceleration in the forecast period could be due to an increased commitment to environmentally friendly practices and corporate social responsibility, as well as advanced technology and the rise of urbanization. Key market trends during the project period are likely to include the incorporation of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, the execution of solar integration with storage that provides cost benefits, operational effectiveness, and a reduction of capital expenses related to storage, aside from the solar investment tax credit. The solar energy sector's growth trajectory can be shaped by the successful execution of projects leveraging cutting-edge technologies, thus stimulating growth in the solar electricity market.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Solar Electricity Market?

Rising investments from government bodies have fueled the expansion of the solar electricity market. Increased government expenditure on advanced solar panel R&D has supported this growth. For example, in February 2023, the International Renewable Energy Agency, a UAE-based intergovernmental body, reported that global investments in energy transition technologies, including energy efficiency, reached USD 1.3 trillion in 2022, marking a 19% rise from 2021. Hence, government investment in solar energy research and development has driven the solar electricity market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Solar Electricity Market?

Major players in the Solar Electricity include:

• SPIC Solar

• Enel SpA

• Canadian Solar Inc

• Engie

• Adani Green Energy Limited

• Datang International Power Generation Company Limited

• Acciona Energia S.A

• Electricite De France SA

• Huaneng Power International, Inc.

• Trina Solar Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Solar Electricity Industry?

The escalating demands of the solar power market are being met increasingly through the application of artificial intelligence. This technology replicates human intelligence processes, specifically within computer systems, and typically involves expert systems, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, and machine vision. The solar energy sector is now employing advanced technologies like machine learning and AI through microgrid controllers to cater to growing business requirements. These systems continue to adapt and innovate according to the growing needs of the solar power industry and companies leveraging them for energy efficiency. Further, emerging software breakthroughs are influencing the future of companies integrating AI and machine learning with solar energy. For example, a collaborative project was launched in 2022 involving Mekorot, Israel's national water company, and the Israel Innovation Authority, as reported by NoCamels. This project aims to test an AI-powered solar panel that tracks the sun's movement and generates electricity. The solar PV system for this project was designed by the Israeli startup, Xfloat.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Solar Electricity Market Growth

The solar electricitymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems

2) By Solar Module: Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Others.

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Photovoltaic Systems: Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic (C-Si) Systems, Thin-Film Photovoltaic Systems, Bifacial Solar Panels, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (Bipv)

2) By Concentrated Solar Power Systems: Parabolic Trough Systems, Solar Power Towers, Fresnel Reflectors, Dish/Engine Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Solar Electricity Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the solar electricity market, with Western Europe trailing as the subsequent hefty region. The market study of solar electricity covered regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

