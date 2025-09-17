Cloud OSS BSS Market to Reach $68.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at 11.3% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cloud OSS BSS Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Cloud Type (Public, Hybrid, Private), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E Commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global cloud OSS BSS industry generated $24.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $68.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.Drivers and OpportunitiesRise in cloud adoption across various industry verticals and surge in 5G adoption drive the growth of the global cloud OSS BSS market. In addition, the demand for convergent billing systems supplements the growth. However, lack of technical proficiency to carry out implementation of cloud-native OSS BSS solutions restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in implementation of cloud technologies to transform the telecom industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report Sample (286 Pages PDF with Insights) at:Covid-19 ScenarioOrganizations adopted "work from home" or remote working culture due to lockdown restrictions put by governments of many countries. This led to adoption of cloud OSS BSS, which, in turn, raised investments and reliance on OSS BSS services and solutions.In addition, the demand from various industry verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, and others increased considerably to avail benefits of integrating different service charges into a single invoice. This consolidated the demand for convergent billing tools and cloud-native OSS BSS solutions.The solution segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to assistance to organizations in forecasting the conditions, calculating the output, managing market transactions, and ensuring compliance with regional, state, and national regulations. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to effective functioning of network services along with management of customer services, business operations, and platforms throughout the process.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17162 The IT and Telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the efficiency provided by OSS BSS in product management, business operations, revenue management, customer management, and IT in telecom services. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to its ability to simplify the systems and deliver personalized customer experience. Moreover, retail-as-a-service (RaaS) integrates various verticals such as inventory and order processing to enhance the capabilities of restocking.North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is owing to rise in adoption of cloud OSS BSS solutions across end-user industries such as media & entertainment, retail, and financial sectors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Amdocs LimitedTelefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Hewlett Packard Enterprise CompanyIBM CorporationNetcrackerNokia CorporationOptiva, Inc.Oracle CorporationZTE CorporationBrowse More Trending Reports :Automation Testing MarketNetwork Equipment MarketMulti-access Edge Computing MarketWorkflow Management Systems MarketCloud Native Technologies MarketSurface Computing MarketNetwork Analytics MarketWiGig Market AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

